ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How to watch Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac

By Amanda Castro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FILMMAKER Nick Broomfield investigates the unsolved murders of hip-hop musicians Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur in this documentary.

Smalls and Shakur were two of the most well-known artists of their day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fVowu_0dUttBCd00
Suge Knight, the former CEO of Death Row Records, was recently sentenced to 28 years of imprisonment for manslaughter Credit: © 2020 South Central Project Limited

What is Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac about?

In 2002, Broomfield released a documentary called Biggie and Tupac, which featured an unverified conspiracy theory that Suge Knight was allegedly involved in the 1997 shooting murder of Smalls, in Los Angeles, and the 1996 assassination of Shakur in Las Vegas, along with corrupt police officials.

This documentary, which takes a deeper look into the content of the previous, highlights Marion Knight, the former CEO of famed rap music business Death Row Records, who was recently sentenced to 28 years in jail for homicide and other violent acts not generally associated with a highly successful record executive.

The film examines Death Row and how LA's street gang culture had come to dominate its economic operations, as well as a link to alleged corrupt LA cops who were also gang members.

Shakur and Smalls were killed during this time.

In the documentary, former LAPD detective Russel Poole claims that Knight reportedly ordered the assassination of Smalls in vengeance for Shakur’s death and that the assassination was carried out with the aid of LAPD detectives who allegedly moonlighted at Death Row Records.

These cops were also part of Knight’s criminal group, the Mob Piru's, and they assisted in the hit on Biggie Smalls using their resources.

The film introduces fresh evidence and witnesses who observed these LAPD officers on the night of Smalls’ murder and who claim that crucial information was reportedly kept and concealed by the LAPD from the Smalls estate, which had launched a $500 million lawsuit against them.

Who were Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur?

Christopher Wallace, also known as Biggie Smalls and the Notorious B.I.G., was a rapper who had a short life being that he was 24 years old when he was killed in Los Angeles in 1997, which remains an unsolved murder.

Smalls, a New York native, had nearly single-handedly revived East Coast hip hop, which had been dominated by Dr. Dre and Death Row Records' West Coast "g-funk" style in the early 1990s.

Tupac Shakur was an American rapper and actor who grew to epitomize the 1990s gangsta-rap aesthetic and became a symbol of noble struggle after his murder.

He is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with 75million records sold to date.

Tupac Shakur was shot on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas. He died six days later and his murder is also unsolved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWpR8_0dUttBCd00
The film uncovers fresh evidence demonstrating the LAPD's participation in the murders and their attempt to conceal evidence Credit: Getty Images - Getty

How can I watch Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac?

Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac is available to stream now.

Watch it on The Roku Channel, Spectrum TV, Prime Video, Vudu Movie & TV Store, VUDU, ROW8, or Apple TV.

Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac is also available to stream on STARZ as of December 23, 2021, according to Broomfield.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 5

Related
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Suge Knight Biopic Officially In The Works

A movie on the notorious Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight is in the works, according to Deadline. Knight, who is currently incarcerated for voluntary manslaughter, has sold his life rights to movie producer Steve Whitney and his company TSW Films, who plan to develop a biopic on the infamous rap mogul.
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Biggie Smalls
Person
Tupac
Person
Suge Knight
Person
Biggie
Person
Tupac Shakur
thesource.com

Suge Knight Sells Life Rights, A Biopic Is Coming Soon

Death Row Records co-founder, Suge Knight, recently spoke on selling his life rights for a forthcoming biopic. According to Deadline, Producer Steve Whitney and his company TSW Films purchased Suge Knight’s life rights. They have already begun the process of hiring writers to start on the script. “Over the...
MOVIES
goodmorningamerica.com

Snoop Dogg calls for 'peace in hip-hop' amid string of rapper killings

Snoop Dogg called for "peace in hip-hop" after fellow Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler was fatally stabbed Saturday night and police were called to quell a backstage brawl at the "Once Upon a Time in L.A." festival. Drakeo the Ruler, whose legal name is Darrell Caldwell, died at 28.
CELEBRITIES
therealdeal.com

Biggie Smalls’ former Fort Greene condo trades hands for above ask

Notorious B.I.G.’s former home lived up to his nickname, selling for well above the asking price. The Brooklyn two-bedroom where Biggie Smalls lived with his wife and her daughter before he was gunned down in LA in 1997 sold for $2 million — $300,000 above its price when it hit the market in September, according to the New York Post.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Lapd#Death Row Records#The Mob Piru#The Notorious B I G
Fox News

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard says hate-crime hoax could have gotten 'very scary,' 'ugly'

"Empire" actor Terrence Howard broke his silence on the verdict in his co-star Jussie Smollett’s high-profile case in Chicago. Last week, Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges at his hate crime hoax trial. After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett had indeed lied to police when he said he did not work with two siblings who worked on "Empire" to stage the attack on himself as a hate crime.
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Mary Bono Asks Court to Dismiss Cher’s ‘Groundless’ $1 Million Royalties Lawsuit

Mary Bono says Cher’s $1 million lawsuit over allegedly unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs including “I Got You Babe” is “groundless” and should be dismissed, according to a new filing in federal court in Los Angeles. The widow of Sonny Bono — who was elected to replace him in Congress just months after his 1998 death in a skiing accident — claims in her new paperwork that federal law, specifically the Copyright Act, is on her side and trumps any state contract or community property laws cited by Cher in her breach of contract complaint filed Oct. 13. In her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander shot dead

Jonshel Alexander, a onetime child actor who played a supporting role in the 2012 Oscar-nominated film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was killed in a weekend shooting in her native Louisiana. She was 22. Police said Alexander and a man were shot inside a vehicle Saturday in New Orleans and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Black America Web

Juicy J Says Heroin, Meth, Cocaine & Other Drug Use Contributed To Three 6 Mafia Split

Iconic hip-hop collective Three 6 Mafia has achieved accomplishments that many in their field are still working towards, from being inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame to most notably winning the coveted “Best Original Song” Oscar at the 78th Academy Awards — not to mention showing up at the strict suit-and-tie event in streetwear!
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Wayne Allegedly Threatens Bodyguard With AR-15 Over Leaked Photos

Lil Wayne may have potentially landed himself in hot water with law enforcement yet again, following reports that the rap star allegedly threatened one of his bodyguards with an assault-rifle this past weekend. According to TMZ, police were called to Wayne’s home by a bodyguard who accused the rapper of threatening him with an AR-15 during an altercation between the two at his Hidden Hills home in California. Apparently, the altercation occurred after Weezy accused the bodyguard of leaking photos he had taken of him without his consent to the media, ordering him to leave the residence immediately. However, when...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
283K+
Followers
3K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy