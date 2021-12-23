ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draftkings Picks: Week 16

By Jeff Smith
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank goodness we have DFS so we can start all over again fresh in Week 16. Covid is still impacting games and there are other injury situations to monitor on top of and as always, be sure to check the inactive lists and follow the breaking injury news. It can often...

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Joe Burrow throwing for 525 yards ahead of Chiefs-Bengals showdown

Joe Burrow had a performance for the ages on Sunday during the Cincinnati Bengals’ rout of the Baltimore Ravens, and his showing seems to have caught the attention of plenty of NFL stars. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had clearly caught wind of Burrow’s outing, and had a great reaction during his own post-game interview. Via NFL on CBS, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Burrow, suggesting their Week 17 matchup should be a tight-fought battle.
Gisele Bundchen’s Net Worth: Is She Richer than Tom Brady?

National Football League quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen are some of the most well-known couples in the world and have been for quite a while now. Not only are they among the most lovely and famous couples, but they’re also one of the wealthiest ones, with an anticipated combined net worth of over $650 million!
This Tom Brady Stat Is Going Viral Today

Tom Brady has made breaking records a common occurence over the course of his NFL career. At the age of 44, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continues to shatter barriers as he eyes an eighth Super Bowl ring. The latest instance of Brady’s brilliance came on Sunday afternoon when he...
Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
