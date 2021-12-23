Ring in the New Year with Slowpoke on Pokémon GO

Roguelite Duel Princess Will Launch On Nintendo Switch In January 2022. Qureate is a Japanese video game developer and publisher that is ready to release Duel Princess. Duel Princess is a roguelite, side-scrolling tower defense game. Qureate has announced that Duel Princess, its upcoming title, will release on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop on 13th January 2022. The game will support Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese dialogue options. Furthermore, there are rumors that the title will be coming to PC sometime next year. Qureate, as a popular Japanese publisher, has released many of its titles in the past on Steam. Thus, it’s no surprise that Duel Princess may land there as well.
Comments / 0