Ring in the New Year with Slowpoke on Pokémon GO

By Justin Parker
cogconnected.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiantic just announced this year’s festivities for New Year’s Eve. Beginning December 31 at 10:00 p.m. local time, the event will run until January 4, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. From celebrations and fireworks to special items and featured Pokémon, Niantic has a lot in store for trainers...

cogconnected.com

pockettactics.com

The Pokémon Go Holidays 2021 event introduces two new Pokémon

It’s nearly Christmas, and Niantic is ready to deck the halls with its Pokémon Go Holidays 2021 event. As detailed in a blog post, The two-part occasion brings new Pokémon, cheerful costumes for both the loveable creatures and your avatar, and, of course, event-exclusive field research that’s sure to keep you busy over the festive period.
VIDEO GAMES
romper.com

Publix Is Ringing In The New Year With These Hours

After all of the stress of Thanksgiving and Christmas, preparing for the new year can seem secondary, which means shopping can get overlooked until it’s too late. If you find yourself in this position and need to do some last-minute shopping, you might be wondering what Publix’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day hours are. Thankfully, most locations will be open, but you’ll still have to do a little planning.
LIFESTYLE
player.one

Pokémon GO Introduces New Postcard Book Feature

It has been a good year for Pokémon GO, but it seems like it wants to end 2021 with a bang. A new feature is set to be launched in hopes to give everyone that feeling of togetherness. With the new Postcard Book, trainers can save precious memories. How...
VIDEO GAMES
cravedfw

RING IN THE NEW YEAR AT ARTPARK ON DECEMBER 31

The New Year’s Eve Party Includes Food, Drinks and Fireworks. As 2021 winds to a close and we look forward to the New Year, Dallas-area revelers can kickoff 2022 in style at ArtPark. The fun-loving beer garden and restaurant at Trinity Groves features green turf, lawn games and a delicious menu, and the drinks are poured from shipping container bars. And on December 31, ArtPark will host the best New Year’s Eve party in town.
DALLAS, TX
gamepur.com

Pokémon Go January 2022 features Mega Aerodactyl, Shock Drive Genesect, New Year’s, and Mountains of Power events

With the arrival of January 2022, Pokémon Go players can look forward to many events releasing right at the start. Leading up to 2022 will be the New Year’s event and the addition of Mega Aerodactyl coming to Mega Raids shortly after the first week. Players will also see the Mountains of Power event happening right at the start, with upcoming Electric and Steel-type focused events closing out the month.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo Infinite’s Christmas-Themed Winter Contingency Event Starts Today

Halo Infinite’s New Seasonal Event Has Officially Started. Halo Infinite has a seasonal event that just launched today. Just like the franchise’s previous event, this new Winter Contingency event also has a multitude of cosmetic options available, all at no additional charge. Halo Infinite players will need to...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Undying Gets a Loaded Holiday Update

Skystone Games and Vanimals have revealed a special holiday update for Undying. The zombie survival game is adding new locations, abilities, quests, costumes and much more this holiday season. Undying v0.3 will feature a brand new Beach Hotel location Here players will encounter multiple residents staying at the hotel. They...
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Pokémon Go’s New Year’s Event introduces some snazzy costumes

The good news keeps on coming for Pokémon Go players, as Niantic has detailed more January events in a recent blog post. So, not only do you get to experience The Spheal Deal in the Pokémon Go January Community Day, but you also get to ring in the New Year in style, have an electrifying time in an electric and steel-themed event, and explore the Mountains of Power.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Loop Hero is Next on Epic Games 15 Free Games

Loop Hero is on sale for 100% off on the Epic Games Store right now. It is 1 of 15 games that are going to be temporarily free on the platform. Epic Games is celebrating the holidays by giving away free games. Every day for 15 days a game will be free to purchase. However, there is a catch. Each game will only be free for the span of 24 hours. On top of this, there is no information on what games will be free later on. Shoppers will have to log on every day and see for themselves what games are available. Loop Hero is the 5th game to be free this year.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Dorfromantik’s Winter Update Slides in Snowy New Content

It’s winter time, and that means it’s time to build your village into snowy new lands. Toukana Interactive’s relaxing, village building, strategy game’s, new update is out today. A press release about the update shares all the changes that winter time brings to the village builder. From snowy lands, to polar bears there is a lot to be excited about.
VIDEO GAMES
MindBodyGreen

5 Ways To Ring In The New Year More Mindfully

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. With 2022 quickly approaching, it's a good time to start thinking about the changes you want to make in the year ahead. How you choose to spend the hours leading up to the strike of midnight can set the tone for the rest of the year. Whether your New Year's Eve plans involve comfy pajamas and a big bowl of popcorn or a party with all of your friends, taking actions to celebrate more mindfully can have a ripple effect for the months that follow.
LIFESTYLE
cogconnected.com

Nintendo eShop Is Being Glitchy on Christmas Morning

Nintendo Switch’s storefront is acting all laggy this Christmas morning. Many gamers are waking up today to start enjoying their brand new Switch consoles. Unfortunately, they will be coming across a problem that Switch users are familiar with just about every year. Basically, the eShop is down. Players need...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This Week in Pokémon GO: New Year's event, Master League returns and more

The countdown to the turn of the year is on, and Pokémon GO is celebrating with a New Year’s event, as usual. Before that, Master League returns and you should definitely take advantage of the last days of the year to complete the Stardust Challenge as part of the Season of Heritage. To make sure you don’t miss any content in the holiday rush, we’ve summarized all the events for the upcoming week from Dec. 27, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Pokémon Go’ 2022 roadmap includes new raids

Niantic has released a roadmap for Pokémon Go that covers New Year events and upcoming opportunities to catch shiny Pokémon. The roadmap has a list of Pokémon that will be featured in raids throughout January. They include Kyurem, Heatran, Genesect, and Regice. One will be available per week, and each will have a chance to spawn as a shiny variant.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Chernobylite Releases Free Update

The Farm 51 has released a brand new content update for their survival horror game Chernobylite. Players can now explore the Pripyat Residential Area, filled with new horrors left to discover. The Pripyat Residential Area was once a nuclear city for families to live in the heyday of the power...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Neo: The World Ends With You May Not Have a Next Installment

Neo: The World Ends With You Devs Have No Current Plans For a Sequel. The team behind Neo: The World Ends With You has just revealed to the gaming public that they currently have no plans for another installment. Producer Tomohiko Hirano made the announcement after fans asked him what they wanted to do with the series.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Best Indie Christmas Horror Games To Play This Holiday Season

We all know that the holidays are about festive feel-good moments with your friends and loved ones, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your scares in too! This Christmas holiday, go on a terrifying adventure either solo or with some friends. These also make fantastic small gifts for the person in your life who you think deserves a little bit of coal. Check out the best spookiest indie Christmas themed horror games.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Overwatch Will Be Free to Play for Over a Week

Blizzard’s popular online multiplayer game Overwatch is currently free to play. The trial will last until January 2nd. Overwatch is a team-based, multiplayer first-person shooter. The primary game modes, Quick Play and Competetive, are played with two teams of six. Each team is made up of two tanks, two damage and two supports. The goal is to eliminate the enemy team and either capture or defend the point. The game is filled with different game modes, playable characters and maps.
RETAIL
cogconnected.com

Roguelite Duel Princess Will Launch On Nintendo Switch In January 2022

Roguelite Duel Princess Will Launch On Nintendo Switch In January 2022. Qureate is a Japanese video game developer and publisher that is ready to release Duel Princess. Duel Princess is a roguelite, side-scrolling tower defense game. Qureate has announced that Duel Princess, its upcoming title, will release on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop on 13th January 2022. The game will support Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese dialogue options. Furthermore, there are rumors that the title will be coming to PC sometime next year. Qureate, as a popular Japanese publisher, has released many of its titles in the past on Steam. Thus, it’s no surprise that Duel Princess may land there as well.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Mercury Abbey Crowdfunding Campaign Announced

Enter the world of Mercury Abbey and join in on a suspenseful, mystery novel of a game. Today, Gamera Game announced a crowdfunding campaign for their upcoming game, Mercury Abbey, beginning in January 2022. A press release provides more details, including a link and description of the character trailer released alongside the announcement.
VIDEO GAMES

