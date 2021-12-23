Ring in the New Year with Slowpoke on Pokémon GO

Loop Hero is on sale for 100% off on the Epic Games Store right now. It is 1 of 15 games that are going to be temporarily free on the platform. Epic Games is celebrating the holidays by giving away free games. Every day for 15 days a game will be free to purchase. However, there is a catch. Each game will only be free for the span of 24 hours. On top of this, there is no information on what games will be free later on. Shoppers will have to log on every day and see for themselves what games are available. Loop Hero is the 5th game to be free this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO