California State

Fear of God Reveals Its California Slip-On in a Cool "Seafoam" Colorway

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no question that mules, clogs and everything in between have started to become more favored amongst footwear fans across the globe, and while much of this is related to the pandemic, the trend only seems like it will be pushing forward for the...

YEEZY Gap Is Relaunching All Three Colorways of Its Round Jacket

Fresh off the heels of Kanye West‘s surprise performance with Future at Rolling Loud California,. has announced the global launch of its Round Jacket in all three colorways. After Ye was spotted wearing the sleek jacket at Balenciaga’s couture show in Paris earlier this year, demand for the Round Jacket has sky-rocketed. Following the launch of an initial blue colorway in June, the jacket has since arrived in hues of black and red, but now YEEZY Gap has now confirmed it’s dropping all three iterations for the very first time.
Jerry Lorenzo Teases adidas x Fear of God Collaboration

Just last year, Fear of God and announced their long-term partnership centered around two main pillars. FoG founder Jerry Lorenzo is expected to head up adidas Basketball’s global creative and business strategy on top of the creation of the Fear of God Athletics sub-label. The collection has long been...
The Nike Dunk Low Flips The “Panda” Colorway For Its Latest Women’s Exclusive

You can’t go wrong with black and white, something most are likely to agree with. This rings true even in the Dunk Low‘s case, as the “Panda” colorway continues to be one of the most purchased as of recent. But if you’re looking for something just a bit different, Nike is flipping the scheme for the silhouette’s newest women’s exclusive.
Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Opens First Retail Concept at Selfridges London

American luxury fashion label Fear of God has hopped the pond to open its first physical retail location at Selfridges’ Oxford Street flagship in London. This marks the Los Angeles-based menswear brand’s first brick-and-mortar retail concept globally. Located within the department store’s first-floor menswear department, the space was designed by Fear of God founder and designer Jerry Lorenzo, in partnership with Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger. It incorporates the same spirit as Fear of God’s L.A. headquarters, keeping the distinctive shapes, pieces, warmth and tone. Custom mirror-finished stainless-steel racks and bladed shelving set against matte gray plaster walls and warm gray carpet serve...
DHL Hosts its Own Stage at Mynavi TOKYO GIRLS COLLECTION 2021 A/W

Positive Fashion delivered by DHL STAGE took Japan’s biggest fashion festival by storm at the 33rd annual Mynavi TOKYO GIRLS COLLECTION 2021 AUTUMN/WINTER live-streamed event. As the first logistics brand to ever partner with TOKYO GIRLS COLLECTION, DHL’s showcase aimed to highlight the importance of sustainable fashion by supporting...
Salehe Bembury Teases Upcoming Collaboration With Canada Goose

Salehe Bembury has taken to his Instagram to tease an upcoming collaboration with outerwear brand, Canada Goose. Bembury is truly showing now signs of stopping, already prepping for new projects in the new year. This year, HYPEBEAST listed the designer in its HB100 list, which spotlights innovators across the world who have made a remarkable contribution to fashion. After his New Balance and Crocs collaborations, Bembury has cemented himself as one of the most creative minds in the industry thus far. This year also Bembury step out of his shoe collaborations and join UNINTERRUPTED as their creative director for apparel. He was also recently a judge on a design competition for PROSPECT 100 which reimagined the iconic Swatch brand into a monogram design.
Wacko Maria and Budspool Roll Out Leopard-Print Suicoke Deebo Shoes

Following their summer team-up including the release of the snakeskin-print beach sandals, the Japanese label Wacko Maria joins forces with the cult brand Suicoke once more for the holiday collection. This time, they invite Budspool to reimagine Suicoke’s Deebo shoes. Suitable for dressing up and down, the Wacko Maria...
Midnight Rave Drops Collection 2 for FW21

Shane Gonzales‘ Midnight Rave has unveiled the second drop for its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. In the pursuit of blending fashion and music, the Los Angeles-produced collection was inspired by an LA rave on December 10. The collection’s punk rock aesthetic includes hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts, shorts and accessories with phrases like “god is a DJ” and “listen see destroy.” The collection’s neutral color palette of white, black and dark gray is cut by pops of electric blue, teal, cobalt blue and red. Designed by Gonzales, the collection also worked with artist Japanese artist Dying in Kyoto for anime character graphics.
G-SHOCK Releases the Grunge Snow Camouflage Series

G-SHOCK is leaning into the beauty of winter with its latest timepiece series. The brand has unveiled the all-new Grunge Snow Camouflage collection, which delivers an icy clean snow camouflage design as well as several unique, all-white base watch styles that bring the best of the season to the wrist. The latest assortment comes along in four base models: the thin octagonal GAE-2100, the square case DW-5600, the sporty analog-digital combination GA-2200 and the rugged and powerful GA-900.
Pot Meets Pop Highlights Three Indonesian Artists for Its Latest Apparel Collection

Over the course of 2021, denim brand Pot Meets Pop has been heavily focused on producing compelling and collaborative collections. Some highlights of its year include that of team-ups with Cheech and Chong as well as an earth-friendly range with Badjatex, and now it has further broadened its catalog with three Indonesian artists: Ican Harem, Ykha Amelz and Phantasien.
Palace and Crocs Reunite for Camouflage Collaboration

After linking up for the Summer 2021 season, Palace and Crocs have reunited for Holiday 2021. The latest release builds on the desert camo pattern of the first release, giving the Classic Clog silhouette a traditional camouflage make over. Each shoe is then finished with a Triferg logo on the footbed.
6 of the Best New Balance Collaborations of 2021

In a year dominated by collaborations, New Balance delivered some of the best. The Boston-based sportswear brand tapped some of the industry’s top talent in 2021, including beloved designers and boutique retail standouts, to reimagine several of its iconic looks. Names including Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, Ronnie Fieg of Kith and others all created stellar shoes that sneakerheads clamored for. Below, six of the most respected voices in sneakers today share thoughts on some of New Balance’s best collaborations from the year. Salehe Bembury 2002R “Water Be The Guide” “Salehe Bembury, in my opinion, released arguably the best quality collaboration of 2021, partnered with...
Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
Air Jordan 1 High "Atmosphere" Leads the Way for This Week's Best Footwear Drops

The season of giving is gradually winding down to a close and many across the globe will happily participate in the celebrations of Christmas this weekend. And for those who are either looking for a last minute gift to slide under the tree or simply want to add more kicks to their wardrobe, you’re in luck because your favorite sportswear brands are dropping some notable sneakers over the next seven days. We’re going to see.
The Best New Balance Sneakers on Sale at Highsnobiety Shop

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll have noticed that New Balance has been the sneaker brand of the year two years running. Thanks to a clever collaboration strategy and high-quality products that actually appeal to consumers beyond hype, the New England sportswear company is always present in our top 10 lists.
The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
