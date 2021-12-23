Fear of God Reveals Its California Slip-On in a Cool "Seafoam" Colorway

Salehe Bembury has taken to his Instagram to tease an upcoming collaboration with outerwear brand, Canada Goose. Bembury is truly showing now signs of stopping, already prepping for new projects in the new year. This year, HYPEBEAST listed the designer in its HB100 list, which spotlights innovators across the world who have made a remarkable contribution to fashion. After his New Balance and Crocs collaborations, Bembury has cemented himself as one of the most creative minds in the industry thus far. This year also Bembury step out of his shoe collaborations and join UNINTERRUPTED as their creative director for apparel. He was also recently a judge on a design competition for PROSPECT 100 which reimagined the iconic Swatch brand into a monogram design.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO