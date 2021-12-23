ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cardinals official Twitter account finally acknowledges their loss to the Lions, and it's great

 3 days ago
It can be hard to run the social media accounts of a team on the wrong end of a massive upset. Such was the case for the Arizona Cardinals and their social media account during last Sunday’s 30-12 drubbing at the hands of the Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals official Twitter account stopped updating the fans on the scoring, and never once acknowledged the final score. Many Detroit fans took notice and called out the Cards’ cowardice in not ever posting the (for them) humiliating score.

Better late than never.

Whoever runs the Cardinals Twitter finally stepped up and acknowledged the loss. And they did so in a very cool manner, one that even the critics from Lions land can appreciate.

In the spirit of the holiday film, Love Actually, here’s the Cardinals great response.

Not to be outdone, the Lions own social media department kept with the movie theme and showed its appreciation for the good work from their Arizona cohorts,

Very cool from both teams to give fans something to lift their spirits.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

