Color is a major factor buyers consider when shopping for a vehicle, even if those consumers tend to lean more toward neutral, softer tones as opposed to bright or highly visible ones. When it comes to colors, Ford owners historically tend to play it safe, as is the case with pretty much every other automaker and brand. That trend doesn’t appear to be over just yet either, as the newly-released 2021 Global Automotive Color Popularity Report from Axalta shows that white is still the most popular color among car buyers.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO