Top-10 Profiles of 2021: No. 10, Kailand Halstead

3B Mac Turner (2022, Southern Union CC) has been a player that we've seen a ton of over the past few years, and he continues to get better and better with each look. A former Future Gamer, Turner has made improvements to his 6-2, 190 pound frame and has benefited from added physicality and strength. Turner led the way offensively for the Huskies in their lone game of the day, as he blasted a home run and added a triple in his next at-bat. The junior creates excellent extension out front when he gets his pitch and drives it with authority. After the home run in his 1st at-bat, Turner displayed maturity by shooting an outside fastball down the right field line and legged it out for a triple. He continued to show why he is regarded as one of the top hitters in the '22 Alabama class.

BASEBALL ・ 16 HOURS AGO