Baseball

Top-10 Profiles of 2021: No. 10, Ely Kennel

By Diego Solares
prepbaseballreport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach the end of 2021, we're taking account of the PBR Oregon player profile pages to determine the players in our backyard whose profiles earned the most attention throughout the year. We're counting down the top-10 profiles in the state that received the most views,...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

prepbaseballreport.com

Top Ten Profiles of 2021: No. 6 Colson Montgomery

The top 2021 player in Indiana, Colson Montgomery (Southridge HS), had the sixth most viewed profile this year. He is ultra-athletic with wide shoulders and projectable 6-foot-4 frame. Montgomery helped lead Southridge to three state finals appearances, winning the class 3A championship this past season. An Indiana recruit, Montgomery decided to forgo his time in Bloomington and sign with the White Sox after being selected 22nd overall in this year's MLB Draft.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

SC Fall Review: TrackMan's Top Fastballs

Throughout the fall, PBR Scouts were working to continue our coverage of the players and teams in the Palmetto State. This included covering events, practices, games, and PBR's own events. During PBR Events, players run through a modified pro-style workout. The position player portion of the workout includes a laser timed 60, offensive workout, and defensive workout. PBR uses TrackMan to track ball flight during BP. Pitchers throw controlled bullpens, again with TrackMan gathering information on each pitch.
MLB
prepbaseballreport.com

Top-10 Profiles of 2021: No. 8, Brock Leitgeb

As we approach the end of 2021, we're taking account of the PBR Oregon player profile pages to determine the players in our backyard whose profiles earned the most attention throughout the year. We're counting down the top-10 profiles in the state that received the most views, from 10 and on, concluding our countdown on New Year's Day by revealing the most-viewed profile of the year.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

SC 2021 Most Viewed Player Profiles: #5 Tristan Smith

With 2021 coming to a close we begin to take a look at the most viewed player profiles in South Carolina over the last year. PBR continues to be a go-to source of information for college coaches and pro-scouts. All Major League Organizations and over 800 colleges are subscribed to PBR services. Coaches and scouts can go to a players profile page and see player video as well as advanced analytics. With all the information provided it allows coaches and scouts to get an idea of who the player is as well as track their progress throughout their careers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 Team Preview: Lubbock Cooper

Coach Brad Wuensche and his Cooper Pirates look to return to the playoffs again after being District Champs in 2021. Coach Wuensche returns seven starters in 2022 and has confidence in his roster's experience overall. The Pirates will count on a strong Senior Class including two members of the All-State team in 2022 OF Kyle Lewis (Midland College Commit) and 2022 1B Kyler Jordan (Baylor Football Signee) as well as four members of the All District Team in 2022 RHP/INF Holt Gibson (Abilene Christian Signee), 2022 RHP Caden Cline (Midland College Commit), 2022 RHP/1B Will Qualia and 2022 MIF/RHP Jude Cook (Angelo State Commit) who earned District MVP honors. With this amount of experienced, quality players returning, look for the Pirates to make a run at another District Title and head into the playoffs with the ability to make some noise.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Most Viewed Profiles of 2021: No. 6 Stone Lawless

Interested in attending a PBR Alabama event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. At 3B Lawless showed very nice lateral movement and the glove presentation was solid. Natural instincts with the feet and there is no questions with the arm strength (84 mph across the infield). Slightly open with the feet in the batters box and an upright stance. The hands work easily and the ball really comes off the barrel. He has some tilt in the swing path and does a nice job creating backspin off the barrel. There is some violence in the barrel. Behind the plate he looks very smooth and receives all parts of the zone well. Presents a very low target and showed nicely sticking borderline pitches.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

OK Most Viewed Profiles of 2021: No. 9 Jarrett Flaggert

Nterested in attending a PBR OK Event or Subscribing? Just click on the link. PBR Oklahoma strives to be the most comprehensive source of player information across the state. Prep Baseball Report is the No. 1 resource for high school baseball in each state we cover through our variety of events, boots-on-the-ground scouting staff, daily coverage, and multimedia platforms. Our multimedia platforms and events work in tandem, ultimately creating the most powerful source of high school baseball promotion in each state.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Most Viewed Profiles of 2021: No. 9 Michael Mullinax

3/11/21 - Georgia commit. 6-foot, 175-pound switch-hitting outfielder, top-ranked ‘24 in Georgia, No, 9 nationally, high end athlete, lean strength, has proven himself as one of the top bats in his class. Did most of his work hitting from the left-side. Has a relaxed stane in the box with low hands, smooth load back with a short stride, great balance. Swing path is short and quick to the zone, whips through in a level path, has already shown the ability to drive the ball to all fields, exceptional hand-eye coordination and feel for the barrel. Easy effort, repeatable swing. Can fly around the bases, always thinking two out of the box, constant threat to steal. Defensively, has an advanced arm, tracks balls well, natural center fielder.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR IA- Top 10 Most Viewed Profiles of 2021- #5

Over the next 10 days we we will be counting down the 2021 calendar year with a look at the Top Ten Viewed Profiles Of 2021. After combing through our google analytics, we have compiled a list of the ten most viewed profiles on the PBR Iowa website by you, the readers, over the past year.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

NC 2021 Most Viewed Player Profiles: #5 Walker Jenkins

With 2021 coming to a close we begin to take a look at the most viewed player profiles in North Carolina over the last year. PBR continues to be a go-to source of information for college coaches and pro-scouts. All Major League Organizations and over 800 colleges are subscribed to PBR services. Coaches and scouts can go to a players profile page and see player video as well as advanced analytics. With all the information provided it allows coaches and scouts to get an idea of who the player is as well as track their progress throughout their careers.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

2021 Colorado Leaderboards: Catcher Velocity

With the 2021 season behind us, we're going to rewind and unpack all of the baseball we've seen over the past 11 months. This season allowed our staff to take a look at hundreds of players from across the State of Colorado after a 2020 season that lacked normalcy. With...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Top 10 Profiles of 2021: No. 5 Alex Stanwich

Tennessee commit Alex Stanwich (Lincoln-Way East, 2022) comes in at No. 5 for the most viewed profiles of 2021. Stanwich has long been regarded as one of the top players in Illinois prep baseball, remaining in the top 5 of the class of 2022 rankings since 2019. The future Volunteer also has earned national praise from PBR and MLB scouts alike, coming in at No. 108 on our national rankings board.
MLB
prepbaseballreport.com

VA/DC 2021 Leaderboard: Top BP Linedrive Percentages

As we finally near the end of another year, we wanted to take a look back at some of the top performances of the year that was 2021. So we give to you our PBR Virginia/DC Leaderboard. For these players to qualify, they had to be at a PBR Virginia/DC affiliated event (Including Team PBR, PBR Future Games, Scout Days, and Mid-Atlantic Procase).
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks 2022 Recruiting Class Update

The NCAA Signing Period opened November 10th for baseball, allowing student-athletes to sign their National Letters of Intent to solidify their commitments. Today we continue our series highlighting current 2022 recruiting classes from college programs from around the state. Maryland eastern Shore Hawks. Tristin McCray DE Lake Forest RHP 59...
COLLEGE SPORTS
prepbaseballreport.com

Top Ten Profiles of 2021: No. 4 Drayk Bowen

Drayk Bowen (Andrean HS, 2023) had the fourth most viewed profile in 2021. One of the better football recruits in the country, Bowen looked just as impressive on the diamond during this year's Future Games. The 6-foot-2, 215 pounder has committed to Notre Dame to play both football and baseball. Bowen is ranked 8th in Indiana's 2023 class and No. 363 nationally.
SPORTS
prepbaseballreport.com

Preseason All-State Rewind: CNY (3 of 3)

Through the month of December we will be highlighting players that have attended specific Preseason All-State events to help propel them to the NY State Games and eventually a college commitment. Let's take a look at the third of three editions:. Preseason all state central:. Aidan Chamberlin RHP / OF...
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

OK Most Viewed Profiles of 2021: No. 8 Colin Fisher

Nterested in attending a PBR OK Event or Subscribing? Just click on the link. PBR Oklahoma strives to be the most comprehensive source of player information across the state. Prep Baseball Report is the No. 1 resource for high school baseball in each state we cover through our variety of events, boots-on-the-ground scouting staff, daily coverage, and multimedia platforms. Our multimedia platforms and events work in tandem, ultimately creating the most powerful source of high school baseball promotion in each state.
HIGH SCHOOL
prepbaseballreport.com

All-State Games Commitment Tracker (Jan 2021)

On January 30th, 2021, PBR Arizona hosted the annual Upperclass All-State Games. With the 2022 All-State Games just around the corner, we take a look back at the commitments of last year's All-State Games Participants. 68 players were in attendance at last years event, 39 of which have either moved...
BASEBALL

