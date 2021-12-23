ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVEALED: Gordon Taylor left the PFA with huge £1.4m bonus - taking final paycheque to £3.1m - despite accusations of neglecting football's dementia crisis

By Kieran Gill
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Gordon Taylor departed the Professional Footballers' Association with a £1.4 million bonus, taking his final pay as the players' union's chief executive to an extraordinary £3.1m, it was revealed on Thursday.

Sportsmail columnist Chris Sutton described the sum as 'disgusting' on Thursday night, adding: 'It is a final kick in the balls from his tenure.

'The independent review into the PFA's conduct is not being published and we can only assume it's to protect the Taylorites still in the building.'

Taylor's bloated salary was a source of controversy during his time as PFA chief, especially as he was accused of neglecting football's dementia crisis while in charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adsNM_0dUtnmS800
Gordon Taylor departed the Professional Footballers' Association with a £1.4 million bonus

The 76-year-old's annual salary was £1.2m but it emerged this week that he also received two £700,000 payments as a 'double bonus' relating to the broadcast deal he previously negotiated with the Premier League.

On top of that, Taylor was paid £500,000 for a five-month section of his notice period. It is said that he will donate this 'notice' money to charity. The extraordinary amount will shock families of former footballers struggling with dementia nonetheless.

They are already furious that a QC-led report into the union's conduct is being kept under wraps. Hundreds of former professional players have also called for it to be published.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRlVG_0dUtnmS800
The 76-year-old's annual salary was £1.2m but it emerged this week that he also received two £700,000 payments as a 'double bonus'

The PFA, along with the Football Association, co-funded research previously which found former footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die with neurodegenerative disease compared to the general population.

Maheta Molango has since taken over from Taylor as chief executive, with John Mousinho as chairman. They say they want to lead the PFA into a new era, with Taylor's salary and bonuses agreed before their arrivals.

Taylor did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday night.

