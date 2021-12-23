ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wayne Rooney warns unvaccinated Derby stars they could lose their place due to isolation and admits he wants 'all the players' to be jabbed

By Tom Collomosse
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Wayne Rooney has warned Derby’s unvaccinated players that they risk losing their places for good due to England’s isolation rules.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated has to isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with a confirmed case of Covid — regardless of whether they have the virus themselves.

This has forced healthy players across the EFL to miss dozens of games and, while Rooney will not try to influence his players’ stance on vaccination directly, he hinted it could affect their careers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoJrA_0dUtnccs00
Wayne Rooney has warned Derby’s unvaccinated players that they risk losing their places for good due to England’s isolation rules
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UElkV_0dUtnccs00
Rooney (right) wants to see all his Derby players vaccinated but respects their opinions

The former England captain said: ‘You could end up giving up your spot in the starting XI and have to fight extremely hard to get it back.

'(Vaccination) is an individual’s decision. Of course I want all the players to be vaccinated, but it’s their decision and if it means they have to isolate for 10 days, there is nothing we can do.’

Around a quarter of EFL players do not intend to get vaccinated, according to a recent survey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePCWr_0dUtnccs00
A recent study showed a quarter of players in the EFL do not want to get vaccinated at all

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold says he would sign Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min in January if he were Reds manager... as star right back describes pair as 'outstanding'

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed who would be his two dream signings for Liverpool if he was Reds manager next month. The 23-year-old is thriving again for the Reds this season, scoring a piledriver last week against Newcastle and registering eight assists for the second-placed Reds so far this season. Yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Rooney
The Independent

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project.The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.Kane struggled for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in November and replaced by Conte, and even now the striker has only scored nine times for Spurs in all competitions this term.Yet a second goal in the Premier League this campaign and improved display on Sunday against Liverpool showed green shoots...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds’ postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United’s fixtures are strong, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Covid#Xi
The Independent

West Ham suffered bad day at the office in Southampton defeat, says David Moyes

David Moyes admitted West Ham suffered a bad day at the office after they were beaten 3-2 by Southampton.A late header from Jan Bednarek condemned the Hammers to defeat after they had twice hauled themselves level in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium.Southampton took the lead after only eight minutes when Mohamed Elyounoussi finished from the edge of the penalty area.Substitute Michail Antonio equalised before James Ward-Prowse put Saints back in front with a penalty after Craig Dawson brought down Armando Broja.Said Benrahma swept the Hammers level again only for Bednarek to nod in a Ward-Prowse free-kick and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League spurns chance to improve itself amid Christmas Covid cancellations chaos

Rafa Benitez has a knack of distilling complex situations into a single, telling phrase. He was at it again this week when talking about Covid-related fixture chaos and the strain on players. “Money is managing the game,” the Everton manager said. “It’s quite complicated to find the right solution.”The solutions are relatively easy. The complication is the cost.The workload on players is too heavy, that much is clear. This is exacerbated by the pandemic. The underlying problems predate coronavirus and are only likely to get worse when things revert to normal. Clubs are happy to rake in the cash and...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Patrick Vieira would NOT support a players' strike over welfare concerns amid worries from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson... but the Crystal Palace boss admits he is 'worried' for stars returning from Covid

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira would not support a players' strike, but is concerned over pushing anyone back into action too soon after recovering from coronavirus. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken out over issues of welfare not being taken seriously enough while Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a strike may be the only way to call serious attention to the concerns amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, which include boss Patrick Vieira but the PA news agency understands the league was dissatisfied with the late application.Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira will not be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he begins a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge.We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Patrick Vieira will MISS Crystal Palace's Boxing Day trip to Tottenham after testing positive for Covid with assistant manager Osian Roberts filling in on the touchline... as he follows Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard in being ruled out

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira will not travel with his side to Tottenham on Boxing Day after being confirmed as a sufferer of the club's Covid outbreak. The Eagles boss has returned a positive test - one of five registered by the club's staff and players - and his assistant Osian Roberts will take his place on the touchline in north London.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Aston Villa's trip to Leeds on Tuesday is POSTPONED after the Premier League accept a request from the Yorkshire club amid their ongoing Covid outbreak and injury crisis

Aston Villa's trip to Leeds on December 28 has been postponed after the Premier League accepted a request from the Yorkshire club amid their ongoing Covid outbreak and injury crisis. Leeds' Boxing Day clash with Liverpool was scrapped earlier this week due to a surge in cases in Marcelo Bielsa's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Crystal Palace's attempts to postpone Spurs game came after late flurry of positive Covid tests on Christmas Day but the Premier League were unsatisfied with Eagles' grounds to call for the tie to be scrapped

Crystal Palace were seething after their attempt to have their clash at Tottenham postponed was emphatically dismissed by the Premier League despite the club receiving a number of positive Covid tests — including manager Patrick Vieira — late on Christmas Day. As MailOnline revealed on Sunday morning, Vieira...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

275K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy