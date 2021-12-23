ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China responds to U.S. sanctions over human rights in Xinjiang region with sanctions against U.S. officials

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Students training to become imams at the Xinjiang Islamic Institute in Urumqi, the capital of China’s western Xinjiang region, recite Quran verses during a Chinese government–organized visit for foreign journalists. AP/Mark Schiefelbein/File

BEIJING (AP) — China announced sanctions on Tuesday on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in retaliation for penalties imposed on Chinese officials over complaints of abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.

Context: China vows to respond after U.S. enacts Xinjiang sanctions

Plus: Where the differences lie between Biden and Xi

The tit-for-tat sanctions add to spiraling tension over Xinjiang. Washington has banned imports from the region that might be made with forced labor, while activists are calling for a boycott of February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. China has denied accusations of abuses and earlier retaliated by publicizing calls for boycotts of foreign shoe and clothing brands.

The chairwoman and three members of the U.S. panel are barred from visiting mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and any assets they have in the country will be frozen, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

Zhao identified those targeted as chairwoman Nadine Maenza, deputy chairman Nury Turkel and members Anurima Bhargava and James Carr. Zhao gave no indication whether they have assets in China.

China threatened to retaliate after the U.S. Treasury announced sanctions Dec. 10 on two officials accused of involvement in repression of Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Beijing is accused of mass detentions, forced abortions and other abuses.

Also: Biden concedes U.S. must also focus attention inward as he closes two-day summit of democracies

Treasury targeted Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the region’s government from 2018 until early this year, and Erken Tuniyaz, who holds the position now and previously was deputy chairman.

“The United States should withdraw the so-called sanctions and stop interfering in Xinjiang’s affairs and China’s internal affairs,” Zhao said. “China will make further responses in accordance with the development of the situation.”

From the archives (June 2020): Bolton book adds urgency to Trump bid to depict himself as a China hawk and to paint Biden as a Beijing apologist

Comments / 21

dp
1d ago

The just proves there guilty of what has been signed. Human abuses and forced labor.

Reply(2)
4
me G
1d ago

we are in big trouble with the democrats in the white house and the Marxist running our military!

Reply(5)
5
FOREIGN POLICY
