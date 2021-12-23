ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Frank believes Brentford will take the experience of losing Carabao Cup quarter-final to Chelsea in their stride as they prepare for Boxing Day league clash at Brighton this weekend

By Andy Hampson, Press Association Sport
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes his side will be all the better for Wednesday's Carabao Cup run-out against Chelsea, even though they lost.

The Bees' hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the competition were dashed as they conceded twice in the last 10 minutes to go down 2-0 to Thomas Tuchel's side at the Brentford Community Stadium.

After two Premier League postponements for coronavirus-related reasons, however, Frank was simply happy to be back in action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apDiB_0dUtmg7Z00
Thomas Frank believes Brentford will be all the better for losing their Carabao Cup last eight tie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bK7f_0dUtmg7Z00
The Bees were beaten 2-0 by west London neighbours Chelsea to end their cup dream

'I think the game was very important for us to get up to speed,' said the Dane, whose side travel to Brighton on Boxing Day.

'After six says where we couldn't train - yes they were running but it's not the same - you saw the impact of that when training (resumed).

'There were quite a few of the players that didn't feel that fresh and were struggling in certain spells.

'They got through it because it was only six days but now the system just got that boost and they will be ready to go on Boxing Day.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKen0_0dUtmg7Z00
Danish manager Frank's next test will be Brentford's trip to Brighton on Boxing Day evening 

The game on Sunday will be Brentford's first league outing in 16 days after games against Manchester United and Southampton were called off following Covid-19 outbreaks at clubs.

Frank has confirmed there have been no new positive cases among his squad this week.

He said: 'We had the 13 (last week), then on Saturday one (more). Since then none, so all negative.'

Frank is hopeful main striker Ivan Toney will be ready to start at the Amex Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WAWVK_0dUtmg7Z00
Frank (left) will be hopeful that star striker Ivan Toney will be fit to start after coronavirus

The 25-year-old, who has scored five goals this season, returned as a second-half substitute against Chelsea having been one of the players to have contracted the virus.

Speaking at a press conference, Frank said: 'Let's see, but it's no secret that if he's fit and available I would like to start him and try to play him as many minutes as possible.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thomas Frank knows how important Ivan Toney is for Brentford

Thomas Frank admits Ivan Toney is crucial to his Brentford game plan and the striker is likely to start at Brighton on Boxing Day.The 25-year-old returned to action as a second-half substitute in the midweek Carabao Cup loss to Chelsea after a spell out with coronavirus.Bees manager Frank has not confirmed Toney, who has scored five goals this term, will definitely start at the Amex Stadium but he is certainly keen to get him back in action as quickly as possible.“He is fine,” Frank said. “He should be in a better place for Boxing Day. I will not name the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter hoping return of Danny Welbeck can inspire Brighton

Brighton boss Graham Potter hopes Danny Welbeck’s return after three months on the sidelines is the catalyst for a turnaround in results following the club’s 11-game winless run in the Premier League Welbeck scored the winner as Brighton moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 victory over Leicester on September 19 but then suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace eight days later.That necessitated an operation and while Welbeck has been convalescing, the Seagulls sit 13th at Christmas even if they have only lost three times since last prevailing in the top-flight against the Foxes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Thomas Frank
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham suffered bad day at the office in Southampton defeat, says David Moyes

David Moyes admitted West Ham suffered a bad day at the office after they were beaten 3-2 by Southampton.A late header from Jan Bednarek condemned the Hammers to defeat after they had twice hauled themselves level in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium.Southampton took the lead after only eight minutes when Mohamed Elyounoussi finished from the edge of the penalty area.Substitute Michail Antonio equalised before James Ward-Prowse put Saints back in front with a penalty after Craig Dawson brought down Armando Broja.Said Benrahma swept the Hammers level again only for Bednarek to nod in a Ward-Prowse free-kick and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Old Trafford#Club Set#Chiefs#Facelift#Boxing Day#Bees
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds’ postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United’s fixtures are strong, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project.The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.Kane struggled for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in November and replaced by Conte, and even now the striker has only scored nine times for Spurs in all competitions this term.Yet a second goal in the Premier League this campaign and improved display on Sunday against Liverpool showed green shoots...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers backs Leicester to bounce back from Carabao Cup disappointment

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is confident his players will bounce back quickly from their Anfield penalty shoot-out heartbreak to meet the considerable challenge of facing Premier League leaders Manchester City.The Foxes twice conceded a two-goal lead in the midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool – including an equaliser deep into added time – and then lost on spot-kicks.More injuries were sustained in the process – striker Jamie Vardy played the last 20 minutes with a tight hamstring while defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira were forced off – which does not make their task any easier on Boxing Day.Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League spurns chance to improve itself amid Christmas Covid cancellations chaos

Rafa Benitez has a knack of distilling complex situations into a single, telling phrase. He was at it again this week when talking about Covid-related fixture chaos and the strain on players. “Money is managing the game,” the Everton manager said. “It’s quite complicated to find the right solution.”The solutions are relatively easy. The complication is the cost.The workload on players is too heavy, that much is clear. This is exacerbated by the pandemic. The underlying problems predate coronavirus and are only likely to get worse when things revert to normal. Clubs are happy to rake in the cash and...
UEFA
The Independent

Pat Cummins toasts strong start for Australia – Boxing Day sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 26 December.CricketAustralia captain Pat Cummins toasted another glorious day for the hosts in Melbourne, as the third Ashes Test got under way.Great Day 1. Congrats to @sboland24 cap #463 and a first Test wicket to go with it! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/NtqY33bteL— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) December 26, 2021David Warner is sharp between the wickets but is clearly not the quickest in his own family! View...
WORLD
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, which include boss Patrick Vieira but the PA news agency understands the league was dissatisfied with the late application.Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira will not be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he begins a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge.We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Patrick Vieira will MISS Crystal Palace's Boxing Day trip to Tottenham after testing positive for Covid with assistant manager Osian Roberts filling in on the touchline... as he follows Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard in being ruled out

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira will not travel with his side to Tottenham on Boxing Day after being confirmed as a sufferer of the club's Covid outbreak. The Eagles boss has returned a positive test - one of five registered by the club's staff and players - and his assistant Osian Roberts will take his place on the touchline in north London.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Rangers 2-0 St Mirren: Champions restore six-point lead over rivals Celtic at the top of the table - with first-half strikes from Scott Wright and Alfredo Morelos extending the Ibrox outfit's unbeaten run to nine matches

The arrival of Giovanni van Bronckhorst has had much the same impact on Rangers as a booster jag. Now unbeaten in their last nine games, the Ibrox team have built up a stubborn resistance to damaging outside forces. In the last four days Scotland’s champions and their Celtic title rivals...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

275K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy