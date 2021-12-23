ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

SEC, Big East alter basketball policies as COVID cases spike

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Southeastern and Big East conferences have updated their policies for basketball game postponements, cancellations and rescheduling to provide more leniency for teams that are unable to play because of spiking COVID-19 cases. The policies for both conferences establish that men's and women's teams will be required to play...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders shares how he reacted to Florida State fans burning his jersey after Travis Hunter flipped to Jackson State

Deion Sanders shocked the college football world earlier this month when Jackson State signed Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022. Hunter was a long-time verbal commitment to Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, before flipping his commitment to JSU in one of the biggest signing day surprises of all time.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Ohio State's Rose Bowl appearance

Ohio State fell just short of a B1G Championship Game appearance and a potential trip to the College Football Playoff. However, the Buckeyes still get the chance to end the year with a marquee game against a quality opponent. On New Year’s Day, Ryan Day will lead Ohio State into...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mcintosh
Person
George Mason
Orlando Sentinel

Coaching turnover has Clemson entering Cheez-It Bowl matchup with familiar faces in new roles

After more than a decade of relative stability among the coaching staff at Clemson, the Tigers are experiencing an offseason of dramatic changes. Gone are longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, lured to head coaching opportunities, respectively, at Oklahoma and Virginia. The pair were significant components to the program, winning six straight ACC ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Covid#Big East#Conference Usa#Sec#Southeastern#The Butler St#Badgers
Deadline

Hawai’i Bowl Canceled As Covid Impacts Second College Bowl Game Of Season

The University of Hawai’i has been forced to bow out of playing in the Hawai’i Bowl, which was scheduled to kick off in its traditional Christmas Eve TV slot this evening on ESPN. The host school, which was to play Memphis in Honolulu, cited Covid issues within the football program and pulled out late Thursday night, forcing the cancellation. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” athletics director David Matlin said. “The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
cnycentral.com

College Basketball: Syracuse v. Brown preview

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The recent spike of COVID-19 in Onondaga County has affected thousands of Central New Yorkers, including dozens of players on the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team. The Orange were forced to postpone their last two games against Lehigh (12/18) and Cornell (12/21) due to COVID-19 issues surrounding the team. Head coach, Jim Boeheim said 14 out of the 20 players and managers on the team tested positive for COVID-19 during the middle part of December, just days after the 79-75 loss to Georgetown. Syracuse was able to pick up a game against Brown (12/27) to offset the postponement of either the Lehigh or Cornell game, which may or may not be made up because nothing is guaranteed during a pandemic. Putting COVID-19 aside, the Orange is looking to get back in the win column for the first time in almost a month. Syracuse’s last win came back on December 4 during a 63-60 road win against Florida State. The Orange have lost its last two games, including a 67-53 defeat to Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic, followed by the four point loss to Georgetown.
SYRACUSE, NY
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
47K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy