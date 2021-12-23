SPOTTED: Kellogg’s Cinnamon Sugar Krispies Cereal

As a fast food company with an established presence in different parts of the world, McDonald's has managed to make an impression among its fans who continue to cheer for its popular menu items. According to Reader's Digest, some of the most successful dishes at McDonald's that have appealed to customers in the past include the McGriddles breakfast sandwich, the Double Cheeseburger, the Egg McMuffin, the Happy Meal, and the Big Mac. What's worth noting is that certain items have become strongly associated with the brand such as the Happy Meal, a menu item that was launched in the United States in 1979 and is sold with a toy and food options such as a burger, potato fries, and a beverage (via Insider).

