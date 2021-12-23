ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Detroit Pistons reportedly have COVID-19 outbreak

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons have...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons sign Deividas Sirvydis to hardship deal

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Detroit Pistons are signing G-League F Deividas Sirvydis to a 10-day hardship deal. The hardship deal is due to the fact that the Pistons have so many players on the COVID-19 list. Sirvydis currently plays for Detroit’s Motor City affiliate. The...
NBA
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Pistons release ugliest Injury Report in franchise history

When the Detroit Pistons take on the San Antonio Spurs this evening, they won’t look much like themselves. As you can see below, 12 Pistons players have been ruled OUT for tonight’s game, with eight of those players in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Tonight's @HenryFordNews injury/status...
NBA
FanSided

The First Detroit Pistons Noel

The new NBA team in town, called the Detroit Pistons, had a game against the Lakers on December 25, 1957. It was the first chance for sports fans in the Detroit area to go to an NBA game on Christmas Day. It was a tradition that would last 15 years.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Saben Lee
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Detroit Pistons
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Report: Lakers make decision on Isaiah Thomas

The Los Angeles Lakers will not sign guard Isaiah Thomas to a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Thomas reportedly has interest from other teams as he hits the market again. The Lakers recently signed Thomas as they try to navigate a tough season...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy