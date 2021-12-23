ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers

By MIKE STOBBE
harrisondaily.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Workers#U S#Ap
CBS Miami

CDC Cuts Recommended Isolation Period For COVID-Positive People In Half

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shortening the recommended isolation period for COVID-positive people. In its guidance update, the CDC now recommends a quarantine period of five days, down from 10, if asymptomatic and followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others. The CDC also said it was loosening its guidance for quarantining after a COVID-19 exposure for unvaccinated Americans or those eligible for a booster who have not yet received their additional shot. It now recommends a five-day quarantine followed by five days of strict mask-wearing. However, the CDC said if quarantine “is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

Setback for Belgian govt as coronavirus measures overturned

BRUSSELS (AP) — In a setback for the Belgian government, an advisory body on Tuesday suspended a Cabinet-ordered closure of part of the cultural sector — saying that new coronavirus restrictions …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

First COVID-19 shot recipient in US now a vaccine activist

She became a vaccine celebrity by accident. Since being hailed as the first person in the United States to get a COVID-19 vaccine, New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a prominent face in …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

Decision to shorten COVID-19 isolation period stirs confusion, doubt

U.S. health officials’ decision to shorten the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine period from 10 days to five is drawing criticism from some medical experts and could create more confusion and fear among Americans. To the dismay of some authorities, the new guidelines allow people to leave isolation without getting tested to see if they are still […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Strike Teams On Their Way To Support Pa. Hospitals During COVID-19 Surge

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Strike teams are being sent to hospitals in the state as the healthcare system continues to struggle against the latest COVID-19 wave. The Wolf administration made the announcement on Tuesday. FEMA approved Governor Wolf’s appeal for assistance from earlier this month. Federal officials will decide where the strike teams are going in Pennsylvania while state agencies assess the needs of various healthcare systems. The Wolf administration says they are meeting now to learn more about where the strike teams will be deployed and how they will help to alleviate the burden on healthcare workers. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

CDC Shortens Covid Isolation Time With Omicron Cases Surging

Recommended isolation now five days, with five days of masking. People who have Covid-19 can leave isolation after five days if they are no longer experiencing symptoms, U.S. health officials said, cutting the previously recommended period in half as the omicron variant spurs a jump in infections. The Centers for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County To Require COVID Booster for Healthcare Workers, Other High-Risk Groups

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials announced Tuesday that COVID vaccine boosters would be required for healthcare workers and workers in other high-risk congregate settings under a new health order. The announcement comes as COVID cases surge in the county, driven by the spread of the omicron variant. “Less than two weeks ago, I warned of a deluge of omicron, and today, unfortunately, that deluge is here,” said county Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody. “Our cases here in Santa Clara County are spiking and the majority of them are omicron.” Cody said that over the past two weeks...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy