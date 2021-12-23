ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Passenger seen on video punching flight attendant pleads guilty, DOJ says

By Stella Chan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman who punched a flight attendant on a May Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight attendant, according to the U.S. Department of...

T762
3d ago

This animal should serve a very long time in prison. And, never be allowed to fly after her release. Zero tolerance for Interfering with a flight crew.

