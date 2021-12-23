Passenger seen on video punching flight attendant pleads guilty, DOJ says

It seems the end of 2021 won’t stop 2019 from coming after Rod Stewart. The singer, 76, and his son Sean, 41, each pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor battery charge over a 2019 New Year’s Eve incident in Palm Beach, Florida, in which they punched a security guard. The altercation reportedly stemmed from the security guard prohibiting the children in their group from entering a kids area at private event. Police said, per witnesses, that the younger Stewart got angry and pushed the security guard, while the older crooner punched him in the ribcage. The two were initially going to plead out their case in September, but their plea deal fell through in October. A sentence has not been set for either Stewart, and neither was in court to face the charge Friday.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO