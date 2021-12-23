Inside the world’s most expensive Christmas cruise: Channel 5 show goes behind the scenes on the Seven Seas Splendor as she’s transformed with £70,000-worth of decorations

Boxes of decorations worth £70,000; 38,000 bottles of wine and 20 different kinds of cheese.

Luxurious cruise ship Seven Seas Splendor is embarking on her inaugural festive season at sea and Channel 5's cameras have been allowed on board for a one-hour Christmas Eve documentary that unveils behind-the-scenes secrets as the 542 crew work around the clock to ensure that the guests have a magical time.

Led by Cruise Director John Barron, the crew give the ship a stunning Christmas makeover using 70 boxes of decorations, erect three Christmas trees in the atrium and 15 trees throughout the rest of the ship. Plus, a 260ft garland is wrapped around the central staircase.

Cruise ship Seven Seas Splendor is embarking on her inaugural festive season at sea and Channel 5's cameras have been allowed on board for a one-hour Christmas Eve documentary that unveils behind-the-scenes secrets. Pictured is Cruise Director John Barron, who leads the Christmas transformation of the ship

The pantry is ramped up, too.

As well as the epic quantities of cheese and wine, during the holidays Seven Seas Splendor will stock approximately 200lbs of geese, 600lbs of turkey, 200lbs of ham, eight varieties of Christmas cookies, 1,000 portions of pumpkin pie and 200 logs of Buche de Noel. All included in the fare price.

Guests can digest it all in complete luxury.

Seven Seas Splendor is described by the cruise line that owns her, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as 'elegant and timeless, built with the finest craftsmanship and exacting attention to detail'.

She offers the 'highest benchmark of luxury', it adds.

Pictured here is General Manager Franck Galzy, who's one of the 542 crew helping to give passengers a trip of a lifetime

After a sneak peek inside her £11,000-a-night Regent Suite – 'the most exclusive residence at sea' - viewers are likely to concur.

Viewers will also see John Barron assessing various guest experiences both on and off the ship, including a visit to the beautiful private island of Grand Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, where he will be trying his hand at paddle-boarding.

Graham Sadler, Managing Director, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said: 'We are delighted to return to TV screens during primetime Christmas Eve on nationwide television.

Seven Seas Splendor's £11,000-a-night Regent Suite – 'the most exclusive residence at sea'

A bedroom where sea-ing is believing: The breathtaking mastersuite in The Regent Suite

Seven Seas Splendor is described as 'elegant and timeless, built with the finest craftsmanship and exacting attention to detail'. Pictured is the dining area in The Regent Suite

Viewers will see John Barron assessing various guest experiences both on and off the ship, including a visit to the beautiful private island of Grand Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, where he will be trying his hand at paddle-boarding. Pictured here is the bathroom in The Regent Suite

Soak it all in: Perks of The Regent Suite include this eye-catching wooden hot tub

'Our crew have pulled out all the stops, and decked the halls with the most beautiful decorations, to make this a truly magical Christmas voyage for our guests.

'This is a particularly special festive season for us, with Seven Seas Splendor celebrating her first Christmas at sea with guests.'

World's Most Expensive Christmas Cruise will air in the UK on Channel 5 at 8pm on December 24.

