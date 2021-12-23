ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Bec Judd's snow-draped traditional tree to Roxy Jacenko's $4,000 piece and tacky sponsored firs: The best and worst celebrity Christmas decorations revealed

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Christmas Day is right around the corner and a number of Aussie celebrities and media personalities have gone all out to mark the occasion.

The likes of Rebecca Judd, Roxy Jacenko and Jules Sebastian have all opted for traditional Christmas trees in their homes, while Phoebe Burgess and Tammin Sursok took a bit of a risk with their festive decorations.

Daily Mail Australia takes a look at some of the best and worst Christmas trees this year, as 2021 comes to a close.

Rebecca Judd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvzOY_0dUtjTm300
From Bec Judd's (pictured) snow-draped traditional tree to Roxy Jacenko's $4,000 piece and tacky sponsored firs: The best and worst celebrity Christmas decorations revealed

WAG Rebecca, 38, installed a stunning snow-draped Christmas tree this year in her $7.3million mansion in Melbourne's Brighton.

Bec revealed the stylish fir, which appeared to be covered with fake snow, on her Instagram Story earlier this month.

Set up in her living room, the tree features large floral accents, pink, silver and gold baubles, and small fairy lights dotted throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3dLX_0dUtjTm300
Gorgeous! WAG Rebecca, 38, installed a stunning snow-draped Christmas tree this year in her $7.3million mansion in Melbourne's Brighton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jghnX_0dUtjTm300
What an upgrade! Bec appeared to use a similar traditional Christmas tree last year, which is a far cry from the 'Scandi-style' branch tree she had in 2016 (pictured)

It features an array of animated character trinkets, including a golden star tree topper.

She explained her four children had a hand at decorating their tree.

'The kids did a good job at blending the cute handmade school decorations with the fancy AF ones,' she wrote in the caption.

Bec appeared to use a similar traditional Christmas tree last year, which is a far cry from the 'Scandi-style' branch tree she had in 2016.

Although her abstract tree drew criticism for its lack of festive spirit, the mother of four stood by her choice at the time.

She told 9Honey in 2018: 'We've used it every year for the last four years, and will be using it again.'

Roxy Jacenko

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wlvK_0dUtjTm300
Showstopper: PR queen Roxy, 41, opted for an elaborate tree this year in her $6.6million Vaucluse mansion with a bespoke creation from celebrity tree stylists Dancer and Dasher
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d76ES_0dUtjTm300
Pricey: And it doesn't come cheap, with a standard Christmas tree design package costing $4,000. Roxy has used the styling company for decorations before, but this year went for a white-themed tree with silver and red decorations and polar bear ornaments

PR queen Roxy, 41, opted for an elaborate tree this year in her $6.6million Vaucluse mansion with a bespoke creation from celebrity tree stylists Dancer and Dasher.

And it doesn't come cheap, with a standard Christmas tree design package costing about $4,000.

Roxy has used the styling company for decorations before, but this year went for a white-themed tree with silver and red decorations and polar bear ornaments.

'Christmas 2021 - this year we went with a white Christmas theme - Dancer and Dasher you are amazing,' Roxy wrote on Instagram.

Tammy Hembrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQuwY_0dUtjTm300
Traditional: Fitness blogger and influencer Tammy Hembrow chose a lavish tree that was decorated by her entire family. The 27-year-old opted for a large green tree and some silver, pastel pink, green and yellow decorations, including baubles, flowers and pine cones

Fitness blogger and influencer Tammy Hembrow chose a lavish tree that was decorated by her entire family.

The 27-year-old opted for a large green tree and some silver, pastel pink, green and yellow decorations, including baubles, flowers and pine cones.

She posed with her new fiancé Matt Poole and her children Wolf and Saskia in matching tartan pyjamas, revealing her extended family came over to help decorate the tree in a new family tradition.

'The most wonderful time of the year. Years ago when it was just me and the babies at home I would make my whole family come over to keep me company and help set up my Christmas tree,' Tammy wrote on Instagram.

She added: 'Now it's become a tradition that we still do every year and I love it.'

Jules Sebastian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BharE_0dUtjTm300
Classic: Fashion stylist Jules, 41, who is married to Australian Idol winner Guy Sebastian, opted for a traditional green tree in their $3.1million Maroubra mansion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHFQn_0dUtjTm300
Giving fans a glimpse: Jules recently shared a picture of the base of their tree with their pet pooch dressed as an elf in front of it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUldK_0dUtjTm300
Gorgeous: Jules shared this picture of their tree, looking gorgeous with glass angels and small ornaments

Fashion stylist Jules, 41, who is married to Australian Idol winner Guy Sebastian, opted for a traditional green tree in their $3.1million Maroubra mansion.

Jules recently shared a picture of the base of their tree with their pet pooch dressed as an elf in front of it.

'It's the extra set of legs for me!! Merry Christmas to all the fur babies who indulge their owners at this time of the year,' Jules hilariously captioned the post.

In a sponsored post for the department store Myer, Jules said she was decorating a tree in store and sticking to a 'traditional theme'.

'I'm going with a traditional theme this year of red, green and gold,' she said.

Phoebe Burgess

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRgg4_0dUtjTm300
Sponsored: Former WAG Phoebe, 32, had a rather interesting choice of decorations on her tree this year. While the tree looked gorgeous with green and silver ornaments, she also dressed it up with some baubles from L'Occitane as part of a cringeworthy sponsored post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWO7e_0dUtjTm300
Ambassador: The mother of two and influencer, who is an ambassador for L'Occitane en Provence, shared a video of herself dressed in a white dress as she decorated her green tree

Former WAG Phoebe, 32, had a rather interesting choice of decorations on her tree this year.

The mother of two and influencer, who is an ambassador for L'Occitane en Provence, shared a video of herself dressed in a white dress as she decorated her green tree.

While the tree looked gorgeous with green and silver ornaments, she also dressed it up with some baubles from L'Occitane as part of a cringeworthy sponsored post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jqyrg_0dUtjTm300
'Christmas is 38 sleeps away and with a to-do list that seems to get longer every year, I'm getting in early with L'Occitane,' Phoebe captioned her sponsored post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4gto_0dUtjTm300
Advert: She added, '2021 has knocked a lot of us down in some way or another, at one point or another... I'm going to admit, I have felt it... so why not allow ourselves to dance on into this Christmas a little early'

'Christmas is 38 sleeps away and with a to-do list that seems to get longer every year, I'm getting in early with L'Occitane,' Phoebe wrote in the caption.

She added: '2021 has knocked a lot of us down in some way or another, at one point or another... I'm going to admit, I have felt it... so why not allow ourselves to dance on into this Christmas a little early.'

Tammin Sursok

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26r4l1_0dUtjTm300
Opting for colour: Home and Away star Tammin Sursok, who recently relocated from the U.S. to Queensland with her family, recently shared a picture of her eye-catching Christmas tree

Former Home and Away star Tammin Sursok, who recently relocated from the U.S. to Queensland with her family, recently shared a picture of her eye-catching Christmas tree.

Tammin, 38, opted for an oversized silver tinsel tree, complete with green and pink baubles.

And rather than a big star on top or a Santa decoration, Tammin completed the tree with a large pink bow, which wrapped around the tree.

Tammin posed in front of her tree for a sponsored post for hair growth supplements last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vmr8J_0dUtjTm300
Feeling festive: Tammin posed in front of her tree for a sponsored post for hair growth supplements last month

