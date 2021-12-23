League players demand bug fixes for “unplayable” Neeko in Season 12

Pokemon Unite is acknowledging a gamebreaking bug and is asking players not to take advantage of it while they're working on a solution. Pokemon Unite players have discovered an exploit involving Cramorant that makes the Pokemon invincible. Without going into too much detail, the glitch involves interrupting Cramorant's scoring animation with a move, which keeps the Pokemon's momentary invincibility intact even after the scoring is complete. The glitch is quite easy to do, which means that a lot of less than scrupulous players are taking advantage of the bug to raise their rank. Quite frankly, the glitch has made the game borderline unplayable, as players basically need to wage war on anyone with a Cramorant to prevent the possibility of them using the bug and then turning the rest of the match into a pointless slog.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO