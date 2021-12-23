ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

League players demand bug fixes for “unplayable” Neeko in Season 12

dexerto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague of Legends players are demanding Riot Games correct the numerous bugs ailing Neeko ahead of Season 12. Neeko is a multifaceted champion with the ability to play in multiple lanes on Summoner’s Rift, including mid and bottom lane. She hasn’t been at her most popular of recent,...

www.dexerto.com

player.one

Albion Online Ver. 19.010.1 Spam Protection Feature and Bug Fixes

Albion Online recently received a new update that added a new invite spam protection feature and some bug fixes. The developers implemented a new guild invite spam protection to prevent players from sending excessive invitations. This should stop spam invites from other players, while guild invites now give clearer feedback if they are accepted or rejected.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Players Should Beware of Game Save Corruption Bug

Be cautious when experiencing this bug while playing Halo Infinite. Halo Infinite was one of the most anticipated video games released this year. Thanks to the early multiplayer component release, the video game installment was a hit. That was also prior to the full game launch. This month we finally got to crack open the campaign and see just the narrative for Master Chief. Having access for just under a week now, there is bound to be plenty of bugs that pop up. Today, we’re finding out at least one bug that might cause players to restart the game completely.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.12.0.0 New Gameplay Area and Bug Fixes

Minecraft Dungeons recently received Patch 1.12.0.0 that added new features and bug fixes. In this update, players can experience a new gameplay area called The Tower. The game starts with players having no gear and making their way through floors to collect rewards. The Tower has 30 floors and the higher players go, the better the rewards. The Tower’s floors will change every few weeks, which gives players limited time to master the floor layout.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Unite Asks Players Not to Use Broken Cramorant Bug

Pokemon Unite is acknowledging a gamebreaking bug and is asking players not to take advantage of it while they're working on a solution. Pokemon Unite players have discovered an exploit involving Cramorant that makes the Pokemon invincible. Without going into too much detail, the glitch involves interrupting Cramorant's scoring animation with a move, which keeps the Pokemon's momentary invincibility intact even after the scoring is complete. The glitch is quite easy to do, which means that a lot of less than scrupulous players are taking advantage of the bug to raise their rank. Quite frankly, the glitch has made the game borderline unplayable, as players basically need to wage war on anyone with a Cramorant to prevent the possibility of them using the bug and then turning the rest of the match into a pointless slog.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Rainbow Six Siege Y6S4.1 patch size, details and bug fixes

Rainbow Six Siege is currently in the process of getting a brand new shiny patch that will introduce changes to the players' HUD, gameplay and level design fixes, fix some accidental deaths and improve the overall user experience. Rainbow Six Siege Y6S4.1 patch size. Download sizes for each platform are...
VIDEO GAMES
windowsreport.com

Fix Vanquish game bugs on Windows 10, 8.1, 7

Many gamers complained that Vanquish is affected by a number of issues that sometimes limit their gaming experience. You should check your antivirus solution, as it may interfere with the game and prevent you from running it. Make sure you install the necessary components in the installation directory. Also, check...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite 19.01 Update Patch Notes – Balance Changes, Bug Fixes

The Fortnite 19.01 update hits Epic Games’ battle royale shooter today. We’ve pulled together the full Fortnite 19.01 patch notes on this page to give our readers easy access to all the changes and fixes heading to the game. The Fortnite 19.01 Update bundles in several balance changes affecting the Stinger SMG and Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper. Alongside, the patch addresses several major bugs, including a welcome return of the Split Screen function.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Respawn Entertainment 'Working on a Fix' for Apex Legends Progression Bug

Respawn Entertainment has announced it is working on a fix for a progression prize bug that has affected Apex Legends players for the past few days. Some Apex Legends players are having a hard time tracking their progress while playing through the Raiders Collection Event this week. It appears that a new bug is keeping players' placement through the reward tracker a secret from everyone. Fortunately, Respawn has officially taken notice and has committed resources to a fix earlier this week.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Small Apex Legends update fixes controller and custom reticle bugs

Respawn Entertainment has pushed a small update live for Apex Legends that contains a few bug fixes. This latest update stops custom reticle colors resetting, once again allows controller players to ping in deathboxes and Loba’s Black Market, and fixes an issue with the Wave Shift Wraith skin. Additionally, Respawn has put a stop to an exploit used to retain cells and thermite when charging weapons. Read the full list of fixes below:
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

League players demand changes to “terrible” remake system

League of Legends players are demanding changes to the remake system in response to disconnected or AFK players at the start of games. A player disconnecting or AFKing at the start of a match is fairly common in League of Legends. It forces the other participants on the team to play out the remainder of their game at a disadvantaged state.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to fix the No Sound/No Audio bugs in Halo Infinite

While Halo Infinite plays great and with little issue, the occasional bug or two will slip its way in like any other video game. If you have been playing and randomly received some random audio bug where you can no longer hear a part of the game, you are not alone. Here are some tips on how to fix those issues.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

JGOD claims Warzone devs need to fix simple bugs before players quit

Season 1 of Warzone Pacific set out to bring in an abundance of new players to the game. However, JGOD thinks people will stop playing if some issues aren’t resolved. On December 8, 2021, Warzone players were greeted with a new era to the battle royale, introducing a new map, over 40 weapons, and a battle pass.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard update adjusts Panzerfaust Challenge, fixes weapon bugs

A new update is now available for Call of Duty: Vanguard that focuses on bug fixing. According to the patch notes, issues regarding the Riot Shield not blocking front-facing damage, the Kar98K Hunter incentive skin not using the attached scope when aiming down sights, and multiple issues with charms have all been addressed. Additionally, the Kar98K and Type 99 now retain their one-shot-kill ability when hitting the chest using a lower caliber magazine.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone players terrified by new “invisible” Krampus bug

Already having a lot on their hands when fighting enemies on Warzone, players now have to deal with Krampus. That’s not all though, as players have been experiencing encounters with an “invisible” version of the monster. In an attempt to make the game more festive, developers decided...
VIDEO GAMES

