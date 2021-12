After winning consecutive games against the Bengals and Giants, the Los Angeles Chargers lost a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Chiefs in overtime last week to fall two games behind Kansas City in the division. They have a chance to get back in the win column this week, however, against the Houston Texans. Houston is coming off just its third win of the season, but it was its second against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who now hold the worst record in the NFL. You can see what happens as the Chargers continue their march to the playoffs when you stream the game on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO