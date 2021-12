It’s almost time for the next major update for Genshin Impact, but you’re going to have to wait a little longer. Specifically, you’re going to need to wait a week until January 5th for Fleeting Colors in Flight to arrive, bringing with it a new area (Enkanomiya), new characters to play around with, new story to experience, new minigames, new enemies… let’s face it, if you’ve been playing Genshin Impact for a while, you have some idea of what to expect from a new patch that brings you new areas to explore and new companions to recruit. It’s sort of the game’s bread and butter.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO