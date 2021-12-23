ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Eve TV Marathons: ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘Indiana Jones’ & ‘White Christmas’

By Robert Edelstein, TV Insider
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago

Do you see what we see? Some favorite flicks airing blissfully on repeat. Feast your eyes on these classics on Christmas Eve:. • TBS (starting at 8/7c) and TNT (9/8c) give...

The Cullman Tribune

365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Holiday Island Birthday Party

“Let’s get away from sleigh bells. Let’s get away from snow. Let’s make a break this holiday, dear, I know the place to go. How’d ya like to spend the holidays on Holiday Island? How’d ya like to spend the holidays away across the sea? How’d ya like to hang a stocking from a great, big coconut tree?” Aloha! For this special week which begins on Christmas Day and ends New Year’s Eve, we’re in America’s favorite tropical paradise, Hawaii, for “The Holiday Island Birthday Party.” Our destination is The Royal Hawaiian Hotel for beachfront luxury on Waikiki in Honolulu, on the island of Oahu....
CELEBRATIONS
TVOvermind

Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
CELEBRITIES
The Manhattan Mercury

‘Hawkeye’ Finale: Will Clint Be Home for Christmas? (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Disney+ series Hawkeye Season 1 episode 6, “So This Is Christmas?”]. There’s only an hour left of Hawkeye, but there’s plenty of action, humor and heart as Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint (Jeremy Renner) confront the baddies and try to save Eleanor (Vera Farmiga).
TV SERIES
