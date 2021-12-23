ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia Covid: How stars are plan to celebrate Christmas, New Year

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

After a challenging year for many, some of Australia's favourite stars are eager to bring on the Christmas festivities and bid farewell to 2021.

MasterChef star Poh Ling Yeow will be celebrating at her mum's place in Adelaide.

'I've never hosted Christmas! It's strictly a parents' affair in my family and my job is always to make the trifle with only packet ingredients because it's how my family makes it,' she said.

Christmas: Poh Ling Yeow has revealed she will be celebrating the holidays at her mum's place in Adelaide. 'I've never hosted Christmas! It's strictly a parents' affair in my family,' she said

Nicole Kidman will once again be ringing in the festive season Down Under with her family.

The actress, 54, will be spending Christmas with her sister Antonia, mum Janelle, husband Keith Urban and their two daughters.

Singer Dami Im, who is expecting her first child, is looking forward to 'just stopping everything and getting together with the people I love'.

Home: Nicole Kidman (left) will be spending Christmas with her sister Antonia, mum Janelle, husband Keith Urban (right) and their two daughters

'I'll be spending it in Melbourne with my adopted family, which is still really nice,' she added.

'Life can get really busy and everyone has their own thing to do, but Christmas is when everybody comes together. It's nice.'

The Morning Show host Kylie Gillies will be hosting Christmas this year at her family home.

Low key: Singer Dami Im, who is expecting her first child, is looking forward to 'just stopping everything and getting together with the people I love'

'I love all the decorations, music and Chrissy cheer. But, oh my, the food planning!' she said.

Sunrise host Natalie Barr is unable to travel to Perth due to border restrictions for a second year in a row.

'Christmas this year, like a lot of Australian families, will be tinged with sadness,' she told Perth Now.

Family: The Morning Show host Kylie Gillies (left) will be hosting Christmas this year at her family home. Pictured with her husband Tony and sons Gus and Archie
Heartbreak: Sunrise host Natalie Barr (pictured) will spend Christmas in Sydney, after she was unable to travel home to Perth due to border restrictions for the second year in a row

'All our family are in WA and, for the second year in a row, we won't be able to see each other. Covid has taken so much away, hasn't it? It's pretty tough, to be honest.'

Instead, the Channel Seven presenter will be spending Christmas in Sydney with her husband Drew and their two sons Lachlan and Hunter.

Wentworth star Danielle Cormack said she was craving the beach this festive season.

Getaway: Wentworth star Danielle Cormack said she was craving the beach this festive season and will be heading to the south coast with friends. Pictured with her son in August 2016
Making memories: Bonnie Anderson, 27, is looking forward to quality time with her family, having spent most of the year in locked-down Melbourne

'I'm going to go away to the south coast with my friend,' the mother of two told Daily Mail Australia.

'We're going to go down to the south coast and just relax, take it easy, swim and eat lots of good food.'

Neighbours star Bonnie Anderson is looking forward to quality time with her family, having spent most of the year in locked-down Melbourne.

Joy: In a Christmas miracle, Married At First Sight couple Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson will be celebrating with their entire family after welcoming twin sons Levi and Tate

'It's all family time for me,' she told Daily Mail Australia.

Bonnie added that she has no plans to let her hair down over the festive season.

'I'm being pretty good,' she laughed. 'I'm being healthy, and sticking to the health train at the moment.'

Relief: Melissa, 32, said it was the 'best feeling ever' to have their premature twins home for Christmas, after they spent more than two months in the NICU

In a Christmas miracle, Married At First Sight's Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson will be celebrating with their entire family after welcoming twin sons Levi and Tate.

Melissa, 32, said it was the 'best feeling ever' to have their premature twins home for Christmas, after they spent more than two months in the NICU.

'I've never had to really buy presents before, and I love the fact that I can just dote on them even though they don't really know what Christmas is yet,' she said.

The couple will be joined by Melissa's parents, sister and grandparents for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

'It's going to be a great day for the all family to be able to dote on them. It's going to be a really, really special day,' she said.

Gender reveal: MAFS bride Rebecca Zemek, who announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Ben Michell on December 20, is planning to reveal the gender of their baby
Party: 'I'm doing my gender reveal and spending time with family,' she told Daily Mail Australia. Pictured with her longtime boyfriend Ben Michell

Fellow MAFS bride Rebecca Zemek, who announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Ben Michell on December 20, is planning to reveal the gender of their baby.

'I'm doing my gender reveal and spending time with family,' she said.

Samuel Levi and boyfriend Liam Cooper will be spending Christmas in rural NSW.

'I'll be spending Christmas in rural NSW, as this is my second Christmas that I can't spend with family in New Zealand because of the pandemic,' Samuel said.

The MAFS couple plan to return to Melbourne for New Year's Eve.

Road trip: Samuel Levi and boyfriend Liam Cooper will be spending Christmas in rural NSW

Abbie Chatfield will be traveling to Queensland with her beau Konrad Bien-Stephens.

'I'll be spending Christmas with my family, who I haven’t seen since the borders closed,' she said.

'My favourite Christmas memory is repeated every year, when our family whips out the karaoke microphones and has a mini concert.'

Heading North: Abbie Chatfield (right) will be traveling to Queensland with her beau Konrad Bien-Stephens (left)

Rita Ora and her new boyfriend Taika Waititi will be spending Christmas in Australia.

A source close to Rita confirmed that singer and her boyfriend will be celebrate the festive season at their $11.54M Bellevue Hill mansion in Sydney.

'Rita is very much looking forward to having a hot Aussie Christmas before she starts filming season two of The Voice Australia,' they said.

Summer Christmas!  Rita Ora and her new boyfriend Taika Waititi will be spending Christmas in Australia. Pictured at the Australian premiere of Being The Ricardos on December 15

