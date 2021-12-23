ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racing legend Sir Anthony McCoy praised by Nicky Henderson for saving jockey James Bowen after he was knocked out in horror fall

By Marcus Townend
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jockey James Bowen faces a spell on the sidelines after being knocked unconscious in a horror fall on the training grounds of Nicky Henderson on Thursday.

The Lambourn trainer praised the rapid intervention of 20-time champion jockey Sir Anthony McCoy, who responded as Bowen, 20, was choking on his tongue.

Bowen had been due to ride Henderson-trained Mister Fisher in Sunday’s Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton. The gelding will now be ridden by Bowen’s brother Sean.

James Bowen faces a spell on the sidelines after being knocked unconscious in a horror fall

Henderson said: ‘It was horrendous and very scary. He was knocked out and the man who gets the medical medal is AP. He was brilliant.

‘James was unconscious and choking. AP had to get his mouth open, which was proving extremely difficult. I am surprised he has any fingers left at the end of his hands.

‘James has been into the hospital and had scans and amazingly everything is OK, but he is going to be out for a while. James’s mum has picked him up and is taking him home for Christmas. At least he can have some Christmas pudding this year!’

Sir AP McCoy (above) acted as 20-year-old jockey Bowen was choking on his tongue

Henderson was already one jockey down, with Jerry McGrath out since January. Mister Fisher is one of nine final declarations for the King George, alongside Nico de Boinville-ridden stablemate Chantry House.

The sponsors make Rachael Blackmore-ridden Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo the 5-2 favourite.

Paul Nicholls, who is chasing a 13th victory in the race, is represented by dual winner Clan Des Obeaux (11-4), Bryony Frost-ridden 2020 winner Frodon (11-2) and Saint Calvados (22-1).

Daily Mail

Tornado Flyer claims shock win in the King George VI Chase as the 28-1 shot finishes nine lengths clear of Clan Des Obeaux at Kempton

Tornado Flyer might have produced the biggest shock in the 84-year history of the King George VI Chase with a 28-1 win but in one sense it was no surprise at all. Who else in 2021 was going to win the final big prize of the jumps year than an Irish-trained horse, even if it was the first winner of the Kempton showpiece from across the Irish Sea since Kicking King in 2005. After all, 23 of the 28 winners at the one-sided Cheltenham Festival were trained in Ireland, and the Grand National went the same way.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ollie Robinson is forced off mid-over during bowling spell with an apparent hamstring injury in another England Ashes blow... but seamer DOES return to action during day two of third Test

England's miserable Ashes tour Down Under went from bad to worse on day two of the third Test when Ollie Robinson pulled up with a left hamstring injury. Robinson was forced off mid-over at the MCG when he appeared to tweak the problem after he generated a caught-and-bowled chance, which he put down.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Covid chaos hits Ashes celebrity commentator panel as Abbey Gelmi, Lord Ian Botham, Mel McLaughlin and Ricky Ponting vanish from Seven's presenting lineup

Channel Seven's star Ashes commentators have been forced into Covid-19 isolation, forcing the network to turn to a second-string panel. Mel McLaughlin, Ricky Ponting and Ian Botham were forced to take Covid tests after a Seven staff member contracted the virus on Sunday night. Isolation requirements meant they were unable...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England’s batting crumples once again – day one of the Boxing Day Test

England flopped on the first day of the Boxing Day Test, with their flimsy batting line-up again under the microscope after being rolled over for 185.Captain Joe Root top-scored with 50 in another otherwise deeply uninspiring card, but was visibly frustrated at the tame manner of his dismissal. His was one of three unforced errors from senior men in a demoralising afternoon session, with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also culpable.Australian openers David Warner and Marcus Harris then outstripped England’s best partnership before being parted by James Anderson, with the hosts closing on 61 for one.The duck huntRoot’s Australian conundrumRoot...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Nicky Henderson's Epatante finds Festival form with impressive victory in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton

Nicky Henderson believes Epatante showed she has her mojo back in a decisive victory from Glory And Fortune in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle. It was a performance that helped erase the memory of her defeat as the odds-on favourite in the contest last year, with her slick jumping an indication that back treatment over the summer has had a positive effect — although Epatante will have to raise her game to beat Ireland’s Champion Hurdler Honeysuckle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Saracens 61-29 Worcester: Billy Vunipola inspires Sarries to victory with a devastating performance to give England boss Eddie Jones a timely reminder ahead of the Six Nations

Billy Vunipola gave Eddie Jones a timely Six Nations reminder of his aggression, power and ball-carrying prowess as the big No 8 grabbed two tries in a Boxing Day bruising for Warriors. Vunipola, who turned his back on a potential move to France to extend his stay at StoneX Stadium,...
RUGBY
The Independent

England look to bowlers after fresh batting misery – day one of Boxing Day Test

England need a resounding fightback from their bowlers if they are to keep their Ashes hopes alive after another chastening opening day for Joe Root’s side in Melbourne.The captain top-scored with 50 but it was another woeful batting display by his team after Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to turn the screw on England’s top order.Root was visibly frustrated at the tame manner of his dismissal. His was one of three unforced errors from senior men in a demoralising afternoon session, with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also culpable as the tourists were eventually bowled out...
SPORTS
