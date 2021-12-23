ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Fatal Crash on Hwy 242-Coos County

By Oregon State Police
 5 days ago
On Thursday, December 23, 2021 at approximately 4:47AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 242 at milepost...

EDNPub

Oregon State Police seeking public assistance in vehicular assault-Lincoln County (Photo)

On December 13, 2021 at approximately 3:52PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a road rage incident on Hwy 101 in Depoe Bay near milepost 128. Preliminary investigation revealed a road rage incident was occurring between a white Chevy S10 pickup and a silver Honda. The incident culminated with the 64-year-old male operator of the Chevy pickup being struck by the Honda while standing outside of his pickup. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City.
OREGON STATE
EDNPub

Oregon State Police seeking public assistance in the poisoning of Catherine Wolf Pack- Union County

The Oregon State Police is seeking public assistance in locating the person or persons responsible for the poisoning of the Catherine Wolf Pack in eastern Oregon. On February 9, 2021, Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division Troopers received information from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) regarding a possibly deceased, collared wolf. Troopers responded to the area and located five deceased wolves, three males, and two females. It was later determined the wolves were from the Catherine Pack, with all known members present and deceased. The wolves were located southeast of Mount Harris, within Union County. Fish and Wildlife Troopers and ODFW personnel with the assistance of a helicopter searched the area for anything of evidentiary value. An additional deceased magpie was also found in the vicinity of the deceased wolves.
OREGON STATE
