ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Taiwan Would Be Better Off Alone

By Derek Grossman
rand.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd then there were 14. That was the new tally of Taiwan's official diplomatic partners following Nicaragua's decision earlier this month to swap ties with Taipei for Beijing. The Solomon Islands and Kiribati did the same in 2019. But a curious fact has been overshadowed in the coverage of Taiwan's losses:...

www.rand.org

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Business Insider

Taiwan's 'SEALs' would be on the frontline of a war with China. Here's how they'd try to hold off an invasion.

China has ramped up its pressure on Taiwan, vowing to reabsorb what it views as a breakaway province. If China did invade, Taiwan would be facing a technologically and numerically superior military. Taiwan's special-operations units, especially the 101st Amphibious Reconnaissance Battalion, would be on the frontline. The Chinese military ramped...
MILITARY
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#South China#Economy#Taiwanese#Chinese#Sao Tome#Principe#Dpp
atlantanews.net

It's not China that's playing divide & rule against the West

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Country
Germany
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Axios

Biden may face a North Korea crisis within months

It may not be long before President Biden has to grapple with a North Korea crisis. The big picture: Dictator Kim Jong-un has remained relatively quiet during Biden's presidency so far, keeping his threats and missile testing well below the “fire and fury” levels of the early Trump administration. But a quieter North Korea is not necessarily a less dangerous one.
POTUS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
AFP

Polish president vetoes media law slammed by US

Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24. "I refuse to sign the radio and television law amendment and am sending it back to parliament to be re-examined. This means that I am vetoing it," Duda said in a televised address. The law, which was adopted by parliament this month, would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies. That would have forced US group Discovery to sell a majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private TV networks, and its news channel TVN24.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

China says US must ‘bear responsibility’ after space station forced to move to avoid collision with Musk’s satellites

China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States ignored obligations under outer space treaties, exposing astronauts to danger. China urges the United States to act responsibly, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference. Chinese citizens lashed...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy