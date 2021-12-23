Taiwan Would Be Better Off Alone

Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24. "I refuse to sign the radio and television law amendment and am sending it back to parliament to be re-examined. This means that I am vetoing it," Duda said in a televised address. The law, which was adopted by parliament this month, would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies. That would have forced US group Discovery to sell a majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private TV networks, and its news channel TVN24.

