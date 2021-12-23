Taiwan Would Be Better Off Alone

And then there were 14. That was the new tally of Taiwan's official diplomatic partners following Nicaragua's decision earlier this month to swap ties with Taipei for Beijing. The Solomon Islands and Kiribati did the same in 2019. But a curious fact has been overshadowed in the coverage of Taiwan's losses:...
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's Beijing-friendly postures have not tamed China's assertiveness in the South China Sea, said Peaches Lauren Vergara of Amador Research Services. The next Philippine leader, who will be elected in May 2022, should be bolder in challenging Beijing, Vergara wrote in a report published by the Asia...
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
China has ramped up its pressure on Taiwan, vowing to reabsorb what it views as a breakaway province. If China did invade, Taiwan would be facing a technologically and numerically superior military. Taiwan's special-operations units, especially the 101st Amphibious Reconnaissance Battalion, would be on the frontline. The Chinese military ramped...
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned China that an invasion of Taiwan would incur incalculable costs as the senior Japanese politician and U.S. officials spoke up for the island democracy’s autonomy.
The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
The US and Taiwan have committed to supporting supply chains for chips. The framework comes amid heightened tensions between China and Taiwan. US defense official Ely Ratner said Taiwan's free-market economy is "integral" to the world. The US and Taiwan have set up a new trade and investment framework as...
It may not be long before President Biden has to grapple with a North Korea crisis. The big picture: Dictator Kim Jong-un has remained relatively quiet during Biden's presidency so far, keeping his threats and missile testing well below the “fire and fury” levels of the early Trump administration. But a quieter North Korea is not necessarily a less dangerous one.
A US spy plane was spotted over Ukraine "for the first time" as fears grew Russia might exploit the festive period to invade the neighbouring country. The E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System aircraft was seen in Eastern European skies on December 27 as the crisis over Ukraine continues to escalate.
What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
Following pressure from the EU and US, Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media ownership law that critics said was aimed at silencing the US-owned news channel TVN24.
"I refuse to sign the radio and television law amendment and am sending it back to parliament to be re-examined. This means that I am vetoing it," Duda said in a televised address.
The law, which was adopted by parliament this month, would have prevented companies from outside the European Economic Area from holding a controlling stake in Polish media companies.
That would have forced US group Discovery to sell a majority stake in TVN, one of Poland's biggest private TV networks, and its news channel TVN24.
China has called on the United Nations to remind the US of its responsibility in outer space after it had to take measures to avoid its space station from colliding with Elon Musk’s satellites twice in the past year.China, in a report to the United Nations’ Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space earlier this month, said that Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk’s company SpaceX almost collided with its Tiangong space station in July and October and was forced to take “preventive collision avoidance control” during these two “close encounters.”Beijing requested the secretary-general of the United Nations that...
Donald Tusk, the leader of Poland's main opposition party, called Tuesday for the creation of a parliamentary commission to investigate surveillance after reports that powerful spyware was used against three people associated with the political opposition.
BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States ignored obligations under outer space treaties, exposing astronauts to danger. China urges the United States to act responsibly, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, said at a regular press conference. Chinese citizens lashed...
