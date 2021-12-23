ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 294)

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 3 days ago

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short,...

steelersdepot.com

The Spun

Look: Christmas Photo Of Mac Jones, Girlfriend Went Viral

On Sunday afternoon, Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Buffalo Bills in a tough divisional contest. Buffalo exacted its revenge on the Patriots following New England’s impressive win in Buffalo just a few weeks ago. With the win, the Bills vaulted into first place in the NFC East – even though they have the same record.
NFL
Steelers Depot

T.J. Watt Says James Harrison ‘Was A Really Good Mentor’ During Rookie Season, Breaks Down Deebo’s Signature Pass-Rush Move

James Harrison and the Pittsburgh Steelers did not part on good terms in the middle of the 2017 season, despite their long history together going back 15 years. Reduced, rightly or wrongly, to a backup role who spent most of his time inactive, there were reports of his becoming insubordinate behind the scenes, and he admitted that he asked to be released, a request that was not granted until it naturally arose when the team needed a roster spot.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
NFL
#Episodes#American Football#Steelers Depot#The The Terrible Podcast#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Festivus#Feedburner
Steelers Depot

Steelers’ T.J. Watt Named DPOY In NFL.com’s League Executive Awards Voting

The NFL’s race for the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award remains relatively wide open between the front-running trio of Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, and Dallas rookie Micah Parsons, but if the thoughts of 23 anonymous league executives are to mean anything, the Steelers will be adding another individual piece of hardware to franchise history.
NFL
KVOE

Chiefs received good news and bad news Christmas Eve

Some good news and some bad news for the Kansas City Chiefs as they prepare for Sundays showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The good news is tight end Blake Bell has been activated from the Covid list. The bad news punter Tommy Townsend was added to the list Friday. That...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

Following Rough Performance, Steelers’ Najee Harris Slides Down NFL.com’s RB Index

Two weeks ago, Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie running back Najee Harris was riding high after rushing for a combined 165 yards and one touchdown in two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings. Now, one week removed from a disastrous performance against the Tennessee Titans, things are looking rather...
NFL
stanford.edu

9 Podcast Episodes to Listen to This Holiday Season

Whether you’re traveling to visit loved ones or enjoying some downtime at home, the holidays are a great time to cozy up with a podcast. For your listening pleasure, we’ve pulled together this year’s top-performing podcast episodes from the Stanford Graduate School of Business community.
STANFORD, CA
Steelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: Buddy Johnson Will Play Meaningful Role With Devin Bush On COVID List

The regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Matt Canada: Kevin Dotson Was Really Coming Along Before Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Tuesday that second-year guard Kevin Dotson would begin practicing this week, thus beginning his 21-day window, at the end of which he must be activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Injured List. Dotson suffered an ankle injury four weeks ago, and...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Christmas Eve Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas (Eve) and a Happy Holidays to all of Steelers’ Nation. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ got you all a great gift last week with an upset win over the Tennessee Titans. Beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday would be even sweeter. Pittsburgh’s still essentially in control of their own playoff destiny. Winning their final three games would all but guarantee them a playoff spot and high odds of winning the AFC North. Even winning two of their final three will put them in a strong position for a Wild Card berth.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Watch: The Depot 180 — December 24 — Episode 184

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Defensive Role Players Make Plays In Ugly Win Vs Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers won a close one Sunday against the Tennessee Titans by a score of 19-13 at Heinz Field. The offense for Pittsburgh was horrendous for most of the afternoon, failing to top 40 yards rushing on the ground and capitalize on four turnovers created by the defense, settling for field goals inside Tennessee territory to put them on top. While the rush defense still surrendered over 200 yards on the ground in this one, there were notable improvements on the defensive side of the football, limiting Tennessee in the passing game as well as creating splash plays to give the Steelers the chance at victory.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Christmas Wishlist: Five Things Steelers Fans Hope To Find Under The Tree

Christmas Day is upon us and families around the world are celebrating the holiday season with Christmas trees, gifts, and time to enjoy food, fellowship, and likely some NFL football on the television. Now as is tradition during Christmas, the story goes that Santa Claus comes during the night to give presents either under the Christmas tree or in stockings for those who have been good this year. In the case of Pittsburgh Steelers fans, we all have tried to remain faithful to our favorite team despite the highs-and-lows the team has had this season. So, to get into the festive spirit, here are five things Steelers fans likely would like to find under their Christmas trees tying back to Steeler Nation.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 NFL Week 16 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Rise Multiple Spots In Week 16 NFL.com Power Rankings

Though still on the outside looking in on the playoffs at the moment, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to climb up the NFL’s power rankings coming off of a key win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 at Heinz Field. Sunday’s 19-13 win over the Titans in a pivotal...
NFL

