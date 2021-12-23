Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 294)

Christmas Day is upon us and families around the world are celebrating the holiday season with Christmas trees, gifts, and time to enjoy food, fellowship, and likely some NFL football on the television. Now as is tradition during Christmas, the story goes that Santa Claus comes during the night to give presents either under the Christmas tree or in stockings for those who have been good this year. In the case of Pittsburgh Steelers fans, we all have tried to remain faithful to our favorite team despite the highs-and-lows the team has had this season. So, to get into the festive spirit, here are five things Steelers fans likely would like to find under their Christmas trees tying back to Steeler Nation.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO