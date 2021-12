Town of West New York Raises Minimum Wage for Municipal Employees to $15 Per Hour, Now $3 Above State Minimum. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance last night raising the minimum wage for municipal employees to at least $15 per hour. The measure is designed to support working families who help make local government run efficiently and deliver important services to residents while also showing the Mayor and Commissioners’ commitment to advocating for higher wages and providing an example of how to fairly treat employees.

WEST NEW YORK, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO