Wild Mushroom and Dungeness Crab Stew

By Eric Rivera
 3 days ago
Photography: David Malosh; Food Stylist: Simon Andrews; Prop Styling: Summer Moore; Terra Cotta bowl: Il Buco Vita

Chef Eric Rivera of Seattle’s Addo is known for his bold flavors and irreverent cooking style, as seen in this warming stew of sweet Dungeness crab and earthy mushrooms laced with numbing Szechuan peppercorns, black garlic, and adobo. Rivera uses his own adobo seasoning for the dish. Make your own using his recipe—a mix of salt, turmeric, garlic powder, and MSG, at a ratio of 85 percent salt to five percent of each of the other ingredients—or substitute a good-quality store-bought version.

Some fishmongers will steam and break down your Dungeness crabs for you. If yours does, great! But if you’re up for steaming your own, it’s not that hard: bring an inch of water to a boil in a large pot, insert a steamer basket, add the crab, cover, and cook six minutes per pound. Rinse the crabs well in cool water before processing. (This is a great video on how to break down your crab; just be sure to save any juices and tamale from within the carapace as you go.)

Cracking the crabs’ shells before roasting allows the savory broth to seep in, flavoring the sweet meat. Dungeness crabs are widely available on the West Coast beginning in November or December; the rest of us can look for them at a local fishmonger or Asian market, or order them online from Giovanni’s Fish Market or Pike Place Fish Market.

This dish is best served with a side of seasoned rice or noodles. If using rice, Rivera suggests seasoning the cooked grains with sesame oil, rice vinegar, and more adobo to taste; if noodles are preferred, look for extra-long pappardelle. “None of this needs to be perfect or nice or whatnot,” he says. “It’s no-fuss. It just needs to taste good and make peeps happy.”

Featured in: “Dungeness Crab is the West Coat’s Holiday Treat.”

Yield: serves 4

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. chile oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 10 shiitake mushrooms, stems removed, caps quartered
  • 8 king oyster mushrooms, torn vertically into 4 pieces
  • ¼ lb. maitake mushrooms, torn into large pieces
  • 1 tbsp. Sichuan peppercorns, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 12 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 medium shallots, finely chopped
  • One 1-inch piece fresh ginger (6 oz.), peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 small white onion, finely chopped
  • 4 scallions, white parts only, finely chopped
  • 6 large cloves black garlic, smashed to a paste
  • Two 1½–2 lb. Dungeness crabs, steamed, cleaned, bodies quartered, legs cracked, juices reserved
  • 1 cup (8 oz.) unsalted browned butter*
  • ½ cups black garlic shoyu
  • ½ cups black vinegar
  • 1 lb. marble potatoes, quartered
  • Adobo seasoning, to taste (recipe below)
  • 1 sheet nori
  • Steamed medium-grain white rice, for serving

Instructions

  1. To a large Dutch oven over medium heat, add the chile oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the mushrooms and Sichuan peppercorns and cook, stirring frequently, until the mushrooms begin to brown, 2–4 minutes. Transfer the mushrooms and peppercorns to a bowl and return the Dutch oven to medium heat.
  2. To the pot, add the vegetable oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the garlic, shallots, ginger, onion, scallions, and black garlic, and cook, stirring frequently, just until the onions begin to turn translucent, about 7 minutes. Add 4 cups of water, the reserved crab juices, brown butter, black garlic shoyu, black vinegar, and potatoes. Season to taste with adobo, bring to a boil, then lower the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender, 8–10 minutes. Add the crab pieces, stirring to thoroughly coat the shells in the broth, and continue cooking just until heated through, 5–7 minutes more. Return the reserved mushrooms and Sichuan peppercorns to the pot, cook 1 minute more, then remove from the heat.
  3. Divide the crab, mushrooms, alliums, and potatoes between 4 shallow soup bowls, then drizzle each serving with some of the cooking liquid. Drizzle with additional chile oil, top with adobo seasoning and Sichuan peppercorns to taste. Finally, using a kitchen torch or the open flame of a gas stove, carefully toast the nori until it is very crispy and charred in places. (Basically light it on fire, then blow it out;). Tear and crumble the toasted seaweed over the bowls and serve immediately, with seasoned white rice on the side.
  4. Plate this up. Add more adobo, peppercorns, chili oil, and the seaweed will go on top as a garnish.

*Browned butter is simply ordinary butter which has been cooked until its water content has evaporated and its milk solids have toasted. The butterfat that remains has an extraordinarily nutty aroma and flavor and can be used in either sweet or savory recipes. Find out how to make it here.

Skip the Fancy Pearl Spoon and Keep Your Caviar Spread Casual

Forget the glitz and glamour and luxury connotations: The real reason you should serve caviar this season (and anytime) is because these little baubles of salt pop with big, fascinating flavor. Putting caviar on the table is a way to show hospitality in Russian culture, explains Bonnie Morales of Portland, Oregon’s Kachka. “There’s no snootiness,” she says, just enjoyment and nutrition. She even put it on her happy hour menu to encourage customers to stop worrying about the price or scarcity and really focus on enjoying the intense flavor and remarkable texture.
Roasted Garlic-Chile Dungeness Crab with Garlic Noodles

Garlic noodles with roasted crab is a classic Vietnamese pairing which has also become a regional delicacy throughout California’s Bay Area. This version is a collaboration between SAVEUR’s Senior Commerce Editor, Ellen Fort, who lived in Oakland for several years and Oakland chef Tu David Phu. While buying...
Orange Butter Coffee Cake

This orange-infused coffee cake is an adaptation of author Jared Downing’s grandmother’s beloved recipe, which she made for family and friends every Christmas morning in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for 60 years. Coffee cake is a staple of Christmas in the American South, something to munch on while opening gifts around the tree. Paired with a mug of hot coffee, the sticky, nutty, citrusy treat is a lovely way to herald a wintry Christmas morning.
Dungeness Crab is the West Coast’s Holiday Treat

When the first Dungeness crabs hit fish markets along the West Coast each November, it feels like a celebration. Restaurants rush them onto menus from San Francisco to Seattle, driving the frenzy among customers who’ve been waiting for the season all year long. Thanksgiving plans are made around crabs, bringing families together for buttery, participatory meals that are certainly a step above turkey; come Christmastime, crab feasts are immutable holiday traditions too.
Orange Marmalade and Almond Alfajores

While most Argentine bakers focus on perfecting one or two types of alfajores, Sylvie Chedeville churns out a whooping thirty-four and counting, cementing the French-born, Buenos Aires-raised pastry chef as the local cookie Queen. Fruit marmalades are among her most popular fillings—typical flavors include strawberry, quince, raspberry, and lemon—and Chedeville also likes to add chopped almonds for a surprising extra layer of crunch. Even the most die-hard dulce de leche traditionalists can’t resist.
Jamaican Christmas Cake

This Jamaican-style Christmas cake is an adaptation of author Vaughn Stafford Gray’s own formula and his mother, Cylda’s beloved 50-year-old recipe. It is award-winning, steeped in history, and beloved by the author’s family and friends. The use of sultanas, cassis, and Jamaican fortified wine lends the cake its exceptional flavor. While a 9-inch cake makes an impressive centerpiece, this large format can be a bit rich, expensive, and overwhelming. For a more manageable size, feel free to instead split the batter between two six-inch cake pans and gift one to someone special.
The Chipped Plug-In Roaster That Anchors My Holidays

That time of year has arrived, when I haul my vintage 1940s electric roaster out of storage and crank it on for the annual holiday turkey roast. The generations of home cooks in my family who did so before me are long gone, but that old Nesco Roastryte keeps going, re-anchoring me to this season from which I’ve occasionally disconnected when loss or upheaval intervened. Each time its red light blinks on, I’m a little more grateful.
Limonettas (Argentine Lemon Cookies with Chocolate and Almond)

Mar del Plata’s limonettas don’t get the love they deserve–forever outshined by their more popular cousins, the alfajor. A dip in dark chocolate and a handful of sliced almonds kicks the otherwise monochromatic lemon biscuit up a notch. A pinch of sea salt is unorthodox for the sugar-obsessed Argentinian but the kick of salinity creates the enhances the sweet citrus cream filling and transports this dessert right back to the seaside where it originated.
Double-Chocolate Alfajores with Dulce de Leche

All over Argentina, regional alfajores abound but no matter where you are, you’ll always find this ubiquitous version: dulce de leche and chocolate. Susana Guillarduci fine-tuned a simple chocolate alfajores recipe she saw on local television for the version her family now sells through their bakery, Alfajores Malfatti. The name means “poorly made” in Italian and is a nod to Guillarduci’s signature homemade aesthetic. The family’s take on their national cookie doesn’t stray from tradition in the least: What sets them apart is a reliance on the highest quality ingredients they can find.
Saveur

On Fruitcake and Family

When I left home for college almost 20 years ago, I stole my mother’s recipe book. I was moving from Jamaica to Canada, the first time I’d be away from my parents for more than a summer. I knew her recipes would warm me on the northern winter days and bring comfort whenever I felt homesick. Mom’s Steno pad, circa 1968, is filled with handwritten recipes that she learned either in home-ec class, from her mother, or by watching televised cooking shows. In the margins she has written her own hacks, substitutions, and addenda. Each recipe, from the lime-rice pudding to cornmeal pancakes to the boozy steamed Jamaican Christmas cake, had been repeatedly tested and family-approved.
You Don’t Need to Wait for a Celebration to Pop One of the Best Champagnes

If you hand someone a glass of Champagne, odds are that they’ll instantly feel lighter, brighter, and a little more sparkling. There’s just something about bubbles that gently lifts you off your feet, whether enjoyed on its own or next to any number of dishes. The best Champagnes whisk you even further away, right into the heart of the French countryside, limestone soils and all—even if it’s a Tuesday night on the sofa. And while the heavy hitters like Veuve, Taittinger, and Dom will always pour consistently, it’s worth exploring beyond the grandes marques for your next bottle (but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still reach for the big houses from time to time). So we tapped some of our favorite sommeliers, chefs, writers, shop owners, and winemakers to share their go-to Champagnes from all ends of the spectrum. Santé!
Tagliolini with Shaved Black Truffle

At Semiramide, a small trattoria in Melezzole, Umbria, delicate ribbons of tagliolini are served with fragrant local truffles. This fine cut ensures the truffle flavor is not overpowered. Additionally, the cooked pasta is tossed with truffle-infused olive oil, deepening the flavor of this seasonal dish. While it is traditional to roll and cut tagliolini by hand, feel free to swap out the rolling pin for a hand-crank pasta roller for speed if desired.
Soft-Scrambled Eggs With Black Truffle

Olive oil is used in place of butter for cooking these softly scrambled eggs, adapted from a dish served at Semiramide, a small trattoria in the picturesque Umbrian village of Melezzole. This is traditional to Umbria and Tuscany, both olive-growing regions. If sourcing your truffles ahead of cooking them, consider storing in an airtight container with your uncooked eggs. The tubers’ fragrance will permeate the shells, infusing the eggs with truffle-y perfume.
Chicken Kelaguen

A classic CHamoru staple that’s popular on Guam, chicken kelaguen (in CHamoru, kelaguen månnok) is a dish whose appeal lies in its expert balance of familiar flavors: tangy citrus, fiery red chiles, and the creamy comfort of grated coconut. While unseasoned, grilled chicken is used as the base of this recipe from writer Larkin Fegurgur Clark, consider it an entry point for experimentation—kelaguen can also be made with other proteins, including fish, beef, venison, and even Spam. In this recipe, you may substitute the meat from a whole rotisserie chicken for freshly-grilled, keeping in mind that you may need to adjust the amount of lemon juice and coconut to balance the moisture level; you’ll also lose the smokiness that lends the traditional grilled version it’s complexity.
Patjuk (Adzuki Bean Porridge with Sweet Rice Dumplings)

Dongji (동지, 冬至) is the Korean celebration of the winter solstice. The longest night of the year is widely considered a time of transition and in early Korean history, the holiday was considered the start of the new year, which ushered in the return of sunnier days. To celebrate, we eat patjuk (팥죽), a porridge made with dried adzuki beans. According to Korea’s shamanistic traditions, these red beans are believed to ward off ghosts and evil energy. The porridge also includes sweet rice dumplings named after birds eggs, ssae al shim (새알심), which symbolize birth and the coming spring.
The Perfect Morning Cup Requires the Best Coffee Grinder

At the risk of sounding like a coffee snob, brewing the perfect cup of coffee in the morning is absolutely crucial. It sets the tone for the rest of my day, and I spend too much money on good coffee beans to grind them in a machine that’s just going to pulverize them into dust and rob me of their precious, complex tasting notes.
Bronze Dies and Slow Dried: What Makes the Best Pasta Brands?

Dried pasta can be squirreled away almost infinitely in a cupboard and popped out anytime you need a quick, easy dinner. Top it with jarred sauce to affordably feed a crowd, or toss in carefully tempered cheese to demonstrate your culinary clout with cacio e pepe. Although most use the same simple ingredients and relatively low price point, the best dried pasta brands make a significant difference in the finished dish.
Double-Rye Ginger Cookies

These gorgeous holiday cookies from baker and master preserver Camilla Wynne temper spicy candied ginger with earthy rye flour and deep, dark molasses. A rye whisky glaze accentuates the crackled tops, and a dainty piece of ginger adorns each one. If you’re feeling fancy, get creative by cutting the ginger into festive shapes. Avoiding alcohol? Swap out the whisky for milk, lemon juice, ginger syrup, or even water.
For High-Quality Baking, You Need the Best Chocolate Chips

When it comes to baking, anything with chocolate is my favorite. I usually have roughly 20-30 pounds of chocolate of varying degrees of darkness in my home at any given time, from a few different brands, just so I can whip up a batch of chocolate chip cookies, a decadent chocolate cake, fudgy brownies, or even non-baking applications, like chocolate-dipped fruit, at a moment’s notice.
Forget the Bulk Bins: Master Preserver Camilla Wynne Teaches Us How to Make Candied Ginger at Home

Forget the bulk section: Candying ginger from scratch is an affordable, satisfying project that yields a product far superior to the desiccated, underwhelming stuff available on store shelves. Once you have homemade candied ginger on hand, it will quickly show its versatility. Use it to add zip to baked goods, nestle it into holiday candy boxes for gifting, or even nibble it after a big meal as a no-ABV digestif.
