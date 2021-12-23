ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3cQX_0dUtbcU200
Biden President Joe Biden signs the "Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act" into law during a ceremony in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Thursday to block imports from China's Xinjiang region unless businesses can prove the items were made without forced labor, the latest in a series of intensifying U.S. penalties against the Asian power for alleged abuses.

The measure had to overcome some initial hesitation from the White House, as well as corporate opposition, to win final passage last week in the Senate, following earlier House passage. Biden also signed a separate bill Thursday funding research into a cure for Lou Gehrig's disease.

"Today, I signed the bipartisan Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act," Biden said on Twitter, along with a photo of him as he signed the legislative text at his desk in the Oval Office. "The United States will continue to use every tool at our disposal to ensure supply chains are free from the use of forced labor — including from Xinjiang and other parts of China."

The new law is the latest in a series of attempts by the U.S to get tough with China over its alleged systemic and widespread abuse of ethnic and religious minorities in its western region, especially Xinjiang’s predominantly Muslim Uyghurs.

It requires U.S. government agencies to expand their monitoring of the use of forced labor by China’s ethnic minorities. Crucially, it creates a presumption that goods coming from Xinjiang are made with forced labor. Businesses will have to prove that forced labor, including by workers transferred from Xinjiang, was not used in manufacturing the product before it will be allowed into the U.S.

The House and Senate each passed the measure with overwhelming support from Democrats and Republicans.

It wasn't until shortly before the Senate voted last week that the White House said Biden supported the measure. The announcement followed months in which the White House declined, despite repeated questioning, to take a public stand on an earlier version of the measure.

The United States says China is committing genocide in its treatment of the Uyghurs. That includes widespread reports by rights groups and journalists of forced sterilization and large detention camps where many Uyghurs allegedly are forced to work in factories.

China denies any abuses and says the steps it has taken are necessary to combat terrorism and a separatist movement.

The U.S. cites raw cotton, gloves, tomato products, silicon and viscose, fishing gear and components in solar energy as among goods alleged to have been produced using forced labor in Xinjiang, a resource-rich mining region that is important for agricultural production. The region also is home a booming industrial sector.

Detainees also are moved outside Xinjiang and put to work in factories, including in the apparel and textiles, electronics, solar energy and automotive sectors, the U.S. says.

Some big corporations lobbied against the measure. Apple, like Nike and other companies with production done in China, said it had found no sign of forced labor from Xinjiang in its manufacturing or supply chain.

Uyghur rights advocates and others had also feared private opposition from within the Biden administration as the U.S. sought cooperation from the Chinese on climate change and other issues.

In a statement last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted export controls and import restrictions, sanctions, diplomatic initiatives and other measures the administration had already taken targeting forced labor from Xinjiang.

The White House also recently announced that it would stage a diplomatic boycott of the coming Winter Olympics in Beijing, citing China’s “egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang.” U.S. athletes will be allowed to compete under a diplomatic boycott, but the president and other U.S. dignitaries will not travel to the games, which open in February.

While Biden signed the Uyhgur bill in private, the White House arranged a public signing ceremony — with guests participating remotely — for the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act.

The law will funnel $100 million annually between 2022 and 2026 into research into Lou Gehrig's disease, an incurable neurodegenerative disorder also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and similar diseases. It will also create grant programs and provide early access to promising treatments for patients who aren't accepted into clinical trials.

“For too long there have been no survivors of ALS, but this bill can get us closer to changing that,” Biden said.

ALS is named for the New York Yankees baseball player who retired 1939 because of the disease. Gehrig died in 1941.

___

Associated Press writer Alexandra Jaffe contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Putin to mull options if West refuses guarantees on Ukraine

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he would ponder a slew of options if the West fails to meet his push for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Earlier this month, Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine...
POLITICS
WOKV

Live Updates: Israel trials 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

JERUSALEM — Israel has begun trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in what is believed to be the first study of its kind. The trial began at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, with 150 medical personnel who received a booster dose in August receiving a fourth shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The staff receiving the additional dose were tested and found to have low antibody levels.
WORLD
WOKV

Taliban-run government dissolves Afghan election commissions

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — The Taliban dissolved Afghanistan's two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs, an official said Sunday. Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban-run government, said the country’s Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission have been dissolved.
MIDDLE EAST
WOKV

US passport book fees increase by $20 on Monday

Americans looking to receive or renew a passport book are going to have to shell out more money. Beginning Monday, the fee for a U.S. passport book will increase by $20 for all customers, according to the U.S. State Department. In a tweet, the State Department said, “The increased fee...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WOKV

Iraq receives bodies of 16 drowned Kurdish migrants

IRBIL, Iraq — (AP) — The bodies of 16 Iraqi Kurdish migrants who drowned last month as they attempted to cross the English Channel were repatriated to northern Iraq on Sunday. The Nov. 24 disaster, in which 27 migrants died, has been described as the worst on record...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Save the Children says staff missing after Myanmar massacre

BANGKOK — (AP) — The international aid group Save the Children said two of its staffers were missing in a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people, including women and children, dead and burned in their vehicles after they were reportedly shot by government troops as they were fleeing combat.
ASIA
WOKV

Germany hits goal in push for 30 million new vaccine shots

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Germany has reached its goal of 30 million additional immunizations against COVID-19 by year's end, a push aimed at re-energizing a lagging vaccination campaign and countering a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the 30-million mark was passed on Sunday,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WOKV

Outlets hurt by dwindling public interest in news in 2021

NEW YORK — (AP) — The presidential election, pandemic and racial reckoning were stories that drove intense interest and engagement to news outlets in 2020. To a large degree, 2021 represented the inevitable hangover. Various metrics illustrate the dwindling popularity of news content. Cable news networks were the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Joe Biden
WOKV

Algeria imposes vaccine pass to boost low inoculation rate

ALGIERS, Algeria — (AP) — Algeria started requiring a “vaccine passport” Sunday to enter a broad range of public venues, in a bid to boost the country's low inoculation rate and overcome vaccine hesitancy that has left millions of vaccines unused. The pass is now required...
WORLD
WOKV

Bulgarian shoppers find bargains in Turkey as lira struggles

EDIRNE, Turkey — (AP) — Bulgarian shoppers are crossing Turkey’s western border in packed cars and buses, taking advantage of a declining Turkish lira to fuel their own shopping sprees. Their first stop is the currency exchange and then it's off to the markets and grocery stores...
BUSINESS
WOKV

World stocks mixed in quiet end of year trading

BANGKOK — (AP) — Major world share benchmarks were mixed at the outset of the last trading week of the year as countries grappled with the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. Benchmarks were flat early Monday in Paris and Frankfurt and fell in Shanghai, Bangkok, Tokyo and...
STOCKS
WOKV

'No culture, no future': Belgian artists decry virus rules

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Thousands of Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organizers and others joined together Sunday to protest the government’s decision to close down the country’s cultural life to stem the spread of the surging omicron variant. Waving posters reading "The show must go on"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#Als#Detainees#Ap#Asian#The White House#Senate#Twitter#The Oval Office#Muslim#Uyghurs#Democrats#Republicans
WOKV

Former Greek President Karolos Papoulias dies at 92

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Karolos Papoulias, a former president of Greece has died at the age of 92, Greece’s state news agency ANA reports. Papoulias, a longtime socialist lawmaker and minister, was close to Andreas Papandreou, the founder of the Socialist PASOK party, and an opponent of Papandreou’s successor, the moderate modernizer Costas Simitis.
POLITICS
WOKV

After suicide bombing, Congo officials fear more attacks

BENI, Congo — (AP) — Authorities in eastern Congo announced an evening curfew and new security checkpoints Sunday, fearing more violence after a suicide bomber killed five people in the first attack of its kind in the region. Beni Mayor Narcisse Muteba, a police colonel, warned hotels, churches...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Twins a mixed blessing for some West African parents

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — In her dreams, Eveline Zagre believes her two sets of twins share premonitions and make demands of her -- buy a chicken, beg for money. “Their spirits will enter your dreams and let you know what they want and then you have to get it for them,” she said.
AFRICA
WOKV

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WOKV

Equal pay appeal by US women soccer players set for March 7

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Oral arguments in the appeal by players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team who are seeking equal pay have been scheduled for March. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Sunday the hearing will take place at 9:30 a.m. on March 7 in Pasadena, California. Under circuit court procedures, the identities of the three judges on the panel will be released publicly on Feb. 28.
PASADENA, CA
WOKV

French virus infections spike over holidays

PARIS — (AP) — France has recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time since the pandemic struck, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month as the fast-spreading omicron variant complicates the government’s efforts to stave off a new lockdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
44K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy