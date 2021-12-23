ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batgirl: Michael Keaton Will Play Batman

By James White
Empire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're all anticipating the return of Michael Keaton to the cowl as Bruce Wayne/Batman for The Flash next year, but we now know that's not the only place he'll be squeezing back into the suit....

