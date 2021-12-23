Batgirl: Michael Keaton Will Play Batman

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Catwoman? One of the most famous characters in Batman's orbit – sometimes friend, sometimes foe, often something in between – she's notoriously stealthy, a crafty cat-burglar. But she’s also a formidable fighter too, able to hold her own against Gotham's finest. They're big, pointy, extremely threatening shoes to fill, and Zöe Kravitz knew just how much work she'd need to put in to embody the role in Matt Reeves' The Batman. When working with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo for her physical training, she found a characterful way to pin down Selina's movements – getting her David Attenborough on, and poring over bits of nature footage.
Comments / 0