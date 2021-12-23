New The Wolf Among Us 2 Details Shed Light on Story and Setting

It's been just around two years since Telltale Games announced its return. Populated by some of the former studio's staff and led by a new team, the company announced a follow-up to The Wolf Among Us during The Game Awards 2019. Then things seemed to go quiet, leading many to speculate on how the newly reformed studio was doing. However, Telltale has recently been very vocal about the status of its projects and the studio itself. This most recent post from Telltale's official Twitter account runs down a list of the studio's recent milestones and what it hopes to achieve in the near future. It begins, "Telltale is back." Then the post moves on to assure readers that the company, while trying to stay true to the Telltale legacy, is changing things up and steering clear of the problems that plagued the original studio.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO