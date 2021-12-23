ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Luke Thompson fresh twist threatens move

By Callum Walker
seriousaboutrl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Thompson’s career has seemingly taken a new twist as he was pictured training with the Canterbury Bulldogs. Thompson’s future has been one of the most talked about news items in recent months with an NRL club reportedly putting a huge big in for his services in recent...

www.seriousaboutrl.com

seriousaboutrl.com

Salford Red Devils announce new captain and two vice-captains

Salford Red Devils have announced their new leadership team ahead of the 2022 Super League season. Head coach Paul Rowley has chosen a new leadership team to guide his side in 2022, with Elijah Taylor named captain and Marc Sneyd and Brodie Croft taking the vice-captain roles. Taylor arrived from...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Salford Red Devils confirm 2022 squad numbers including a new look spine

Next year is the dawn of a new era for Salford Red Devils. With an exciting new coach in charge in the shape of Paul Rowley and star signings coming in including Marc Sneyd and Brodie Croft, the fans have every reason to be excited. It’ll take some going topping...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Christmas wishes: What Catalans Dragons should wish for going into 2022

With it being Christmas day, we thought we’d look at what every Super League club would wish for this Christmas – within reason of course. Now is the turn of last year’s league leaders and beaten Grand Finalists Catalans Dragons. So, what should the French side wish for this Christmas?
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Christmas wishes: What Castleford Tigers should wish for going into 2022

With it being Christmas day, we thought we’d look at what every Super League club would wish for this Christmas – within reason of course. To begin with we’re contemplating Lee Radford’s Castleford Tigers as a new era beckons the Jungle. So, what would the Tigers wish for this Christmas?
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Leeds Rhinos 34-6 Wakefield Trinity: Player ratings and major talking points

Leeds began their preparations for 2022 with an impressive 34-6 win over West Yorkshire rivals Wakefield. The result came courtesy of braces from Harry Newman and Ash Handley however it wasn’t all doom and gloom for Trinity whose youngsters shone at times. Major Talking Points:. 1 Exciting glimpses from...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Aidan Sezer gives injury update and Jack Sinfield reacts to Leeds Rhinos debut

Today was all about new beginnings for Leeds at Headingley. The Rhinos gave debuts to three new signings as well as awarding some young stars with some minutes to help their development. Two players fans were eager to see were of course new signing Aidan Sezer and 17-year-old Jack Sinfield...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Christmas wishes: What Huddersfield Giants should wish for going into 2022

With it being Christmas day, we thought we’d look at what every Super League club would wish for this Christmas – within reason of course. Now we’re turning to Huddersfield Giants who go into 2022 full of optimism, as they did going into 2021. Hoping for a big season next year, what is it Huddersfield Giants should put on their Christmas list?
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Joel Thompson reveals the horror injuries sustained whilst at St Helens

Joel Thompson called time on his rugby league career at the end of the 2021 Super League season, but when you hear the amount of injuries he sustained, there’s little wonder why. Thompson, who joined St Helens ahead of the 2021 Super League season, is now a manager for...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

“Not every day you get to play with the prince of Leeds” – Blake Austin reacts to Leeds Rhinos debut

Today Blake Austin made his Leeds Rhinos debut at Headingley as the Rhinos began their preparations for the 2022 season with a 34-6 win over Wakefield Trinity. The Rhinos started slowly and trailed 6-0 after Lewis Murphy’s intercept try gave Trinity the lead however a try from fellow Leeds debutant Aidan Sezer and a brace from Ash Handley either side of halftime gave Leeds a 16-6 lead before two Harry Newman tries alongside a score from Tom Briscoe wrapped up a 34-6 Boxing Day triumph.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

The NRL pays tribute to Kevin Sinfield and Jack Sinfield in surprising article

Jack Sinfield made his professional debut for the Leeds Rhinos yesterday in their Boxing Day friendly against Wakefield Trinity. That wasn’t too surprising considering how highly everyone at Headingley rates the 17-year-old and neither was the end 34-6 result to the Rhinos with Trinity missing a number of key stars.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Richard Agar reveals plan for Jack Sinfield

The name Sinfield is synonymous with Leeds Rhinos. Kevin was – and still is – a cult hero on the terraces at Headingley following an illustrious career with the West Yorkshire club, but now it is time for his son Jack to take the reins. Jack played a...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Castleford Tigers stars whose contracts run out at the end of 2022

Castleford Tigers will be heading into a new era under new head coach Lee Radford in 2022 following the departure of Daryl Powell. Powell, who was in charge of the Tigers for eight-and-a-half years, has joined the Warrington Wolves whilst former Hull FC boss Radford takes the reins at the Jungle.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Bradford v Halifax in jeopardy but Bulls working to ensure the game goes ahead

Originally we were set to have three friendlies to choose from today. Leeds’ traditional Boxing Day friendly against Wakefield is perhaps the headline game but Championship fans were excited by the prospect of two West Yorkshire derbies. Batley were set to take on rivals Dewsbury but the pandemic saw...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Every friendly you can watch today to get ready for the new season and what we can learn from each fixture

Boxing Day is one of my favourite days in the rugby league calendar. Yes, it’s bitterly cold and with it being the first set of friendlies going into the new season the quality isn’t exactly that you’re likely to see 10 months later at Old Trafford, but it was feels special. It is opening a new chapter of the game we love and reading the first few enticing sentences of the story we’re set to see unfold in 2022.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

The latest on Salford Red Devils’ stadium switch

The Red Devils are gearing up to move out of the AJ Bell Stadium in a switch with Salford City FC. The 12,000 capacity ground where Salford reside is currently jointly owned by Salford council and property and land giant Peel. But, for the past few months, the Red Devils...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Sonny Bill Williams in drink-driving incident that almost cost him his life

If there is one thing you can always count on Sonny Bill Williams to be, it is honest. Throughout his career, Williams has hit the headlines for his incredible talent, but also his hectic life away from the field. In his recent groundbreaking autobiography, labelled Sonny Bill Williams: You Can’t...
SPORTS
The Independent

George Ford credits Steve Borthwick for Leicester’s dramatic improvement

George Ford has sung the praises of Leicester boss Steve Borthwick after Tigers’ blistering start to their Gallagher Premiership campaign.Leicester’s gripping last-gasp victory over Bristol at Ashton Gate made it 10 wins from 10 Premiership starts this season, matching Harlequins’ feat in 2011.And it represents a spectacular transformation under former England forwards coach Borthwick, who took charge at Leicester less than 18 months ago.Tigers ended the 2019-20 campaign in 11th place, and they were only saved by Saracens being relegated following their salary cap breaches.Now, though, Leicester will enter 2022 unbeaten in domestic and European competitions, seemingly poised for a...
RUGBY
The Independent

Harlequins’ ‘Big Game’ the latest milestone along a whirlwind journey for women’s rugby

Harlequins take on Wasps in a Premier 15s match on Monday but this one is like no other and is yet another milestone women’s rugby has hit in recent years.The match is part of Quins’ Big Game, which is hosted at Twickenham Stadium, and will be a doubleheader with the men. It will be the first women’s league match held at the home of English rugby and will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.This historic fixture is another example of how the women’s game is going from strength to strength, and the quick progression is thanks to the introduction...
RUGBY
The Independent

Tabai Matson heaps praise on Will Edwards after Harlequins topple Northampton

Harlequins boss Tabai Matson acclaimed Will Edwards for proving an accomplished deputy for Marcus Smith in a 41-27 Gallagher Premiership victory over Northampton at Twickenham.Smith was ruled out of ‘Big Game 13′ after it was revealed on Boxing Day that he tested for Covid but the England fly-half will be available for Sunday’s trip to Gloucester.In his absence, Edwards made his second Premiership start of the season and the 26-year-old shone in front of a 72,785 crowd by setting up two of the champions’ six tries.Will was exceptional. We didn't have fly-half cover and people don't realise how hard...
RUGBY

