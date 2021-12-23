Luke Thompson fresh twist threatens move

George Ford has sung the praises of Leicester boss Steve Borthwick after Tigers’ blistering start to their Gallagher Premiership campaign.Leicester’s gripping last-gasp victory over Bristol at Ashton Gate made it 10 wins from 10 Premiership starts this season, matching Harlequins’ feat in 2011.And it represents a spectacular transformation under former England forwards coach Borthwick, who took charge at Leicester less than 18 months ago.Tigers ended the 2019-20 campaign in 11th place, and they were only saved by Saracens being relegated following their salary cap breaches.Now, though, Leicester will enter 2022 unbeaten in domestic and European competitions, seemingly poised for a...
Comments / 0