Luke Thompson fresh twist threatens move

Boxing Day is one of my favourite days in the rugby league calendar. Yes, it’s bitterly cold and with it being the first set of friendlies going into the new season the quality isn’t exactly that you’re likely to see 10 months later at Old Trafford, but it was feels special. It is opening a new chapter of the game we love and reading the first few enticing sentences of the story we’re set to see unfold in 2022.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO