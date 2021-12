I'm up early on Christmas Eve writing today's Bair Mail with the My Little Pony holiday special on in the background. Trust me, it's not by choice. My kids command the main TV most days – football is often watched on laptops – and the holiday season is no different. I've seen so much poorly made Christmas programming in recent weeks that it makes me long for the good stuff put out in my younger years. And before you assume that's the Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer stop-motion movies, no I'm not that old.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO