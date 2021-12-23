ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Hancock lifts Milwaukee past St. Xavier (Illinois) 74-52

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Devon Hancock had 18 points off the...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Antetokounmpo not on injury report after COVID absence

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo could be returning to action for the Milwaukee Bucks just in time for Christmas, as he isn’t listed on the Bucks’ injury report for Saturday’s game. That doesn’t guarantee the two-time MVP will be be back on the court for the holiday matchup against the Boston Celtics after spending time in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Milwaukee has gone 3-2 over the five-game stretch without Antetokounmpo. The Bucks’ injury report also doesn’t include forward Bobby Portis, and lists guard Donte DiVincenzo as questionable due to the health and safety protocols.
NBA
kion546.com

Maldonado lifts Wyoming past South Florida 77-57

HONOLULU — Hunter Maldonado had 22 points and 10 assists as Wyoming rolled past South Florida 77-57 in the Diamond Head Classic. Graham Ike added 20 points for the Cowboys. Jamir Chaplin led the Bulls on Saturday with 14 points and six rebounds.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
kion546.com

Fading Cardinals search for answers as losses mount

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s late-season fade is starting to feel like a full-blown collapse. The Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot for the third straight week after a 22-16 loss to the banged-up Indianapolis Colts, who were missing arguably their best defensive player and four starting offensive linemen. After a 7-0 record to start the season, the Cardinals are just 3-5. It’s the second year in a row the Cardinals have had a late-season fade. The good news for the Cardinals is they’ll almost certainly make the playoffs even if they lose their final two games of the season against the Cowboys and Seahawks. There’s many ways for Arizona to back into the bracket, even by finishing 10-7.
NFL
kion546.com

No. 1 Alabama without OC and No. 4 Cincy arrive for CFP semi

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama and Cincinnati have arrived in North Texas for their playoff semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl. The Crimson Tide were without offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien or offensive line coach Doug Marrone. Coach Nick Saban expects both coaches to join the team before Friday’s game O’Brien and Marrone tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and were isolating with mild symptoms. Saban says the coaches are doing well and will participate in meetings and practice via Zoom until they arrive closer to the game. Saban says there are no known COVID-19 issues among players.
ARLINGTON, TX
kion546.com

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby fulfilling his potential in 3rd year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Maxx Crosby wasn’t popular in high school, struggled with his focus while in college at Eastern Michigan and checked himself into rehab for alcoholism after a disappointing rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, in his third year, it’s all coming together for the 24-year-old defensive end. Crosby leads the NFL with 17 quarterback knockdowns, is seventh with 25 quarterback hits, and is tied for 10th with 36 quarterback pressures. Pro Football Focus grades Crosby as the second-best pass rusher in the league behind Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and ranks him second overall among edge rushers.
NFL
kion546.com

NBA virus numbers still rising, expanded testing begins

The NBA’s virus numbers continue to rise. By Sunday evening, the number of players disclosed by teams as being in the protocols was up to 116. The real number, considering some teams had yet to update injury reports, was believed to be slightly higher. It may continue to grow for the foreseeable future. Expanded testing, agreed to earlier this month, went into place Sunday for players who have yet to receive their booster shots. The new testing plan is expected to remain in place until Jan. 8, after weeks of urging by the league and the National Basketball Players Association for players to get boosted.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee
kion546.com

Thunder beat New Orleans 117-112, end Pelicans’ 4-game run

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and rookie Aaron Wiggins added a career-high 24 as Oklahoma City beat New Orleans 117-112, snapping the Pelicans’ four-game win streak. Wiggins, who had never scored in double figures this season, eclipsed his previous season best by halftime when he led the Thunder with 11 points. Josh Hart had 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Pelicans. Garret Temple came off the bench to score 22 points, including 15 in the first half.
NBA
kion546.com

Mitchell, Jazz rally past short-handed Mavs 120-116

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and the Utah Jazz beat the COVID-19-depleted Dallas Mavericks 120-116. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 25 points and Mike Conley had 22 to lift the Jazz to their 13th win in their last 15 games. It wasn’t the Christmas night matchup the NBA hoped for with Luka Doncic among the Mavs stuck in the league’s health and safety protocols. Still, it was competitive to the end despite several new signees getting significant minutes for Dallas. Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock, Trey Burke, JaQuori McLaughlin and Josh Green were also sidelined in the health and safety protocols for the Mavericks.
NBA
kion546.com

Clippers’ Paul George out with torn ligament in right elbow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be out up to a month. The Los Angeles Clippers announced George’s injury Saturday. He will rest and be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, when next steps will be decided, the team said. George was injured at Portland on Dec. 6 and missed five straight games with what the team said was a sprained right elbow. He returned to play against San Antonio and Sacramento this week. UCL tears are more common in baseball, where often lead to Tommy John surgery. George leads the Clippers in scoring with a career-high 24.7 points, 5.5 assists and two steals per game. He’s second on the team in rebounds at 7.1.
NBA
kion546.com

Giants D boss Pat Graham loves Christmas, just not in-season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham says he’ll continue tinkering with the team’s game plan until the morning of the game. That doesn’t leave much time to celebrate Christmas. Graham says he loves the holiday season, but football season gets in the way. The Giants play at Philadelphia on Sunday. In the NFC East rivals’ earlier meeting this season, New York shut down Philly in a 13-7 win. But the Eagles still ran the ball effectively, which Graham wasn’t happy about.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
kion546.com

Banged-up Colts shrug off injuries, beat Cardinals 22-16

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards and the banged-up Indianapolis Colts continued their late-season surge with a gritty 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Colts have won three straight and six of seven. They earned the road win despite missing 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, who was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Saturday, and four starting offensive linemen. The Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot for a third straight week and are 3-5 since starting the season 7-0.
NFL
kion546.com

Love, Garland score 22 as Cavs rout depleted Raptors 144-99

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love and Darius Garland scored 22 points apiece, and the Cleveland Cavaliers tied their franchise record with 46 points in the third quarter of a 144-99 rout over the COVID-19 depleted Toronto Raptors. Lauri Markkanen added 20 points and Garland had eight assists for Cleveland, which led by 47 twice in the fourth. The Cavaliers won their fifth in a row at home and made 22 3-pointers in a team-record 52 attempts. Yuta Watanabe posted career highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds, and Chris Boucher scored 21 points for Toronto, which has 10 players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
The Daily Telegram

BD's Johnson named assistant of the year

BRITTON – Nico Johnson has not only played four years of high school for his father, Britton Deerfield head coach Erik Johnson, but his grandfather, John Johnson, as well.  “It’s been great having him there and a part of it,” Nico said of his grandfather “He’s got great character and we all love...
BRITTON, MI
kion546.com

Spurs set season high, blitz short-handed Pistons, 144-109

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 27 points and the San Antonio Spurs had their highest-scoring game of the season to beat short-handed Detroit 144-109, extending the Pistons’ road skid to 10. San Antonio has won three straight and four of five to move. Spurs reserve center Jock Landale had 18 points, starting center Jakob Poeltl added 14 and Doug McDermott scored 13. San Antonio sat its primary starters in the fourth quarter ahead of playing five games in seven days. Hamidou Diallo scored 28 points for Detroit. Saddiq Bey added 23, Luka Garza had 20 and Frank Jackson 17. The Pistons’ four-man bench was outscored 73-21.
NBA
FanSided

Assessing Donte DiVincenzo’s season debut for the Milwaukee Bucks

Following many months of rehab, we were all prepared for the 2021-22 season debut for Donte DiVincenzo. However, the Milwaukee Bucks guard was then entered into health and safety protocols, so we all had to collectively wait another 10 days. DiVincenzo finally made his much-anticipated return to the lineup yesterday...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy