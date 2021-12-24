ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s.

For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s.

A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening.

Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day clearing and highs in the mid 40s for Christmas Day afternoon.

Conditions will be mostly dry Sunday with highs in the low 40s, but rain chances increase Sunday night into early Monday. Another opportunity for showers is in the forecast for Tuesday with a rain and snow mix possible in the morning.

Temperatures will be turning much colder by late next week into at least the first few days of the New Year.

FORECAST:
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and milder. Low 36.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with a 30% chance for patchy light rain and drizzle. High 52.
SATURDAY: A 40% chance of rain in the early morning, then late day clearing. High 46.

