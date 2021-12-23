ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Icy roads cause 40-vehicle pile-up in Wisconsin, including a semi-trailer on fire with two cars trapped underneath it and multiple other crashes

Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out multiple crashes along Interstate 94, where icy conditions caused a massive pile-up on Thursday.

The State Patrol said in a statement that freezing rain early Thursday morning left the interstate between Menomonie and Black River Falls, about 25 miles south of Eau Claire, extremely icy.

WITI-TV initially reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in the chaos but State Patrol Lt. Tim Weiberg told Wisconsin Public Radio that the number was closer to 40, with 15 to 20 of those vehicles being semi-trucks.

At about 5:45 a.m., a semi-trailer apparently slid into the median near Hixton and caught fire with two cars underneath it.

Other crashes and run-offs occurred around the semi-trailer, including other trucks.

Approximately 20 people were hurt but they were all minor injuries, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

A passerby who happened upon the fiery crash captured the unsettling aftermath, showing a number of 18-wheelers and cars mangled and on fire as they cameraperson passes the scene on the other side of the median.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4SWn_0dUtSRTC00
About 5:45 am a semi-trailer, pictured, apparently slid in the median near Hixton and caught fire with two cars underneath it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aW0AB_0dUtSRTC00
Pictured: Thursday morning's massive pile-up on Interstate 94 at mile marker 96 in Jackson County near Northfield
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDn96_0dUtSRTC00
Pictured: Two semi-trucks, left and right, both burst into flames in Thursday morning's massive pile-up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjzMD_0dUtSRTC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24u0Hs_0dUtSRTC00
Pictured: a portion of Thursday morning's pile-up, which consisted mostly of semi-trucks

The 20 injured passengers were transported by bus off of the highway and to a nearby safe location.

While no one was seriously hurt, the multiple crashes forced authorities to close both eastbound and westbound lanes around 6:55 a.m., just before rush hour, to allow emergency vehicles to get to the scene.

Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Sean Berkowitch told NBC15 that some vehicles were having trouble making it up hills in the area and were becoming stuck prior to the massive pile-up.

Meanwhile, traffic reporters in the area warned holiday travelers to avoid Interstate 94, where the pile-up occurred at mile marker 96 near Northfield, and offered alternative routes as the holiday season draws near.

'If you are traveling near here you should avoid the roads or stay off them completely. US 12 or US 53 as detours,' tweeted Andy Brovelli, an Emmy-nominated morning traffic anchor at CBS 58.

The closure was extended shortly after 9 a.m., with eastbound drivers being directed to get off the Interstate at the Hwy. 10 exit, near Osseo, and were allowed back on at the Hwy. 95 interchange, outside Hixton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGDww_0dUtSRTC00
The multiple crashes forced authorities to close both eastbound and westbound lanes around 6:55 am, just before rush hour, to allow emergency vehicles to get to the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JflzN_0dUtSRTC00
A scene from Thursday morning's massive pile-up, left, and traffic seen after the multiple crashes, right 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hng6A_0dUtSRTC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpDsb_0dUtSRTC00
Wisconsin State Patrol reported there were no fatalities and several dozen vehicles involved in Thursday's multiple crashes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TzWgo_0dUtSRTC00
Pictured: a traffic and travel advisory map of Wisconsin, with lines in red showing the traffic back-up following the massive pile-up and crashes on Thursday morning

Those coming the other way were forced to exit at Hwy. 12/27, in Black Rivers Falls, with the detour running through County Road Highway in Foster.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers warned drivers of the icy road conditions shortly after the multiple crashes.

'Folks, there are some dangerous road conditions out there, including in western Wisconsin where we've had accidents this morning,' Evers tweeted on Thursday around noon.

'Please be safe and take good care if you're traveling today.'

