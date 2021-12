The Steam Winter Sale 2021 is live with huge discounts on some of the biggest games in recent years, as well as some older gems and indies you might've missed. There are literally thousands of games on sale, and you could spend hours combing through them to find something you want to take advantage of. So to save you some time, we've hand-picked a few of the best deals we've seen, from our 2021 GOTY Deathloop, to our 2020 GOTY Hades, to one of this year's best horror games, Resident Evil Village.

