Pro wrestling legend CM Punk has no doubt that Conor McGregor will be billy strutting into a WWE arena at some point in the future. If there is one man who knows a thing or two about crossing over into the unknown it’s CM Punk. Punk dared to try his hand at the highest level of MMA in his pro debut five years ago in the UFC. Punk suffered lopsided defeats in both of his professional bouts, but that doesn’t negate the work that was put in behind the scenes to try a new athletic venture.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO