Mayor de Blasio took a swipe at Gov. Hochul on Monday for not doing “anything” to move the needle on the city’s long-stalled congestion pricing plan since taking office more than four months ago. De Blasio, who is likely to launch a 2022 primary challenge against Hochul after he leaves office Saturday, made the thinly veiled jab at the governor while noting he did his part in July by ...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO