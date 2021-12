Drake has won a court ruling ending a bizarre defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who was allegedly arrested in 2017 for breaking into the super star’s home. The case was filed this summer by Mesha Collins – the same woman who Drake’s attorneys say was charged with trespassing for breaking into his Los Angeles home in April 2017. Her lawsuit claimed Drake later defamed her and invaded her privacy by divulging private information on Instagram.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO