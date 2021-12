This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 is still on for Las Vegas next month, even as additional tech companies announce plans to scale back to virtual plans and product reveals. The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said Thursday that additional exhibitors have signed up for physical space on the show floor, despite recent in-person cancellations that so far include T-Mobile, Lenovo, TikTok and Meta among others.

