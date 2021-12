If you’ve been around on the internet for the past few months, you’ve probably heard the phrase “cancel culture” — the left embraces it as a way for the unempowered to create social change against the powerful, while many on the right say it’s an excuse for sensitivity by the left. While the ability to cancel someone is an important aspect of social change, it’s important to not overreact to accusations against an individual, because false accusations can lead to unfair consequences. Additionally, if the individual is found guilty, it’s important to use constructive feedback to make real change, so one can learn from their mistakes.

