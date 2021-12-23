ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

(UPI) A Wheel of Fortune contestant who was denied a new Audi by a controversial technicality will be presented with the same model car by Audi, the company said. Charlene Rubush, who made it to the bonus round on Tuesday night's episode of the game show, correctly answered...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Loses Car Prize Despite Guessing Correct Phrase

Some Wheel of Fortune fans are outraged after a contestant missed out on a new car on Tuesday's show due to a timing rule that many were unaware of. Contestant Charlene made it to the final round, where the category was "What are you doing?" Though she at first guessed a wrong answer -- "choosing the right card" -- she eventually said the right phrase, which was "choosing the right word." However, host Pat Sajak said that because she paused too long in between guesses, she would not get the prize, which was an Audi Q3.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Furious After Contestant Loses Car Over Technicality

Fans are once again airing their frustrations with Wheel of Fortune after another technicality robs a contestant of a big prize win. On Tuesday’s episode of the long-running game show, contestant Charlene Rubush made it into the Bonus Round with $16,500. To add an Audi Q3 to her prize haul, all she had to do was solve a puzzle in the “What Are You Doing?” category. Simple enough.
TV & VIDEOS
WDBO

‘Wheel of Fortune’ hit with backlash after denying the winner a new car over technicality

The popular game show “Wheel of Fortune” has landed in the midst of controversy after it refused to reward a contestant with a new car over a technicality. The incident occurred during the Bonus Round of Tuesday’s episode, for which an Audi Q3 was at stake. In trying to answer a puzzle with the clue, “What are you doing?,” contestant Charlene Rush initially guessed, “Choosing the right card.” After learning the guess was wrong, she continued muttering possible answers before repeating, “Choosing the right ...” Then, just before the buzzer sounded, she completed the sentence by shouting out, “Word!” Although “Choosing the right word” was indeed the correct answer, the show’s judges decided she’d taken too long a pause. Rush left without the Audi.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Audi to Give Wheel of Fortune Contestant Ultimate Holiday Gift After She Lost Car on Technicality

Update: Jk, Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene Rubush has won a car after all! After the Las Vegas resident lost out on a prize of a new Audi Q3 on Tuesday's episode due to a technicality, fans reached out to the vehicle manufacturer, who then decided to give her the ultimate holiday gift. "You're a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let's get you a prize. Time to #GiveHerTheQ3," Audi USA tweeted on Wednesday, Dec. 22, in response to Jeopardy! champ Alex Jacob, who'd posted in support of Rubush. The company added, "Alex, we're on a mission to #GiveHerTheQ3. Is there anything you could do to help us find...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Sajak
Motorious

2500-Horsepower Dodge Daytona Is A Tribute To The Original

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. Purpose-built drag cars, NASCAR racers, and road racing monsters are all insane types of cars, but one thing that you don't see these vehicles doing is driving on the street. Most people would probably laugh silly upon seeing one of the crazy high-powered and aerodynamically designed beasts. However, one man decided to pursue his dream of building the perfect car for racing that he could also drive on the regular road whenever he wanted to. For this task, he chose one of the most iconic vehicles to hit the streets of America and one of the first purpose-built cars ever to see the hot asphalt of the NASCAR track.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy