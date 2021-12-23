ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Hancock lifts Milwaukee past St. Xavier (Illinois) 74-52

By Associated Press
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — Devon Hancock had 18 points off the...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Grainger gifts Georgia State a 51-20 Camellia Bowl win

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Darren Grainger passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and a fourth score to lead Georgia State to a 51-20 victory over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday. Grainger completed 15 of 19 passes and carried 11 times, including 34 yards untouched into the end zone. It was his first 100-yard rushing game of his career. Ball State couldn’t summon up many big plays after Drew Plitt’s 56-yard touchdown bomb to Jayshon Jackson for an early lead. Tight end Aubrey Payne had two touchdown catches for Georgia State.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
KESQ

Thunder beat New Orleans 117-112, end Pelicans’ 4-game run

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and rookie Aaron Wiggins added a career-high 24 as Oklahoma City beat New Orleans 117-112, snapping the Pelicans’ four-game win streak. Wiggins, who had never scored in double figures this season, eclipsed his previous season best by halftime when he led the Thunder with 11 points. Josh Hart had 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Pelicans. Garret Temple came off the bench to score 22 points, including 15 in the first half.
NBA
FanSided

Assessing Donte DiVincenzo’s season debut for the Milwaukee Bucks

Following many months of rehab, we were all prepared for the 2021-22 season debut for Donte DiVincenzo. However, the Milwaukee Bucks guard was then entered into health and safety protocols, so we all had to collectively wait another 10 days. DiVincenzo finally made his much-anticipated return to the lineup yesterday...
NBA
KESQ

Wilson, Jets hold on to edge Lawrence, Jaguars 26-21

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another and the short-handed New York Jets used a goal-line stand at the end of the game to beat Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-21. It was the fourth matchup of rookie quarterbacks taken with the first two picks in the NFL draft and the No. 2 selection came out on top. After Eddy Pineiro’s 20-yard field goal gave the Jets (4-11) a five-point lead with 1:47 remaining, Lawrence and the Jaguars got the ball back and had a chance to win. But his fourth-down throw fell incomplete. The Jets had 20 players on the COVID-19 list.
NFL
KESQ

Ravens without top 2 QBs after Huntley lands on COVID list

The Baltimore Ravens have put quarterback Tyler Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving them without their top two QBs for Sunday’s showdown at Cincinnati for first place in the AFC North. Lamar Jackson missed last week’s game with a sprained ankle, and the Ravens announced this weekend that he would not travel with the team. Huntley played well in Jackson’s place in last weekend’s loss to Green Bay, but now Josh Johnson is the team’s top healthy quarterback. The Ravens signed the 35-year-old Johnson before last week’s game. He appeared in three games earlier this season for the New York Jets.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee
KESQ

Clippers’ Paul George out with torn ligament in right elbow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be out up to a month. The Los Angeles Clippers announced George’s injury Saturday. He will rest and be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, when next steps will be decided, the team said. George was injured at Portland on Dec. 6 and missed five straight games with what the team said was a sprained right elbow. He returned to play against San Antonio and Sacramento this week. UCL tears are more common in baseball, where often lead to Tommy John surgery. George leads the Clippers in scoring with a career-high 24.7 points, 5.5 assists and two steals per game. He’s second on the team in rebounds at 7.1.
NBA
KESQ

Giants D boss Pat Graham loves Christmas, just not in-season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants defensive coordinator Pat Graham says he’ll continue tinkering with the team’s game plan until the morning of the game. That doesn’t leave much time to celebrate Christmas. Graham says he loves the holiday season, but football season gets in the way. The Giants play at Philadelphia on Sunday. In the NFC East rivals’ earlier meeting this season, New York shut down Philly in a 13-7 win. But the Eagles still ran the ball effectively, which Graham wasn’t happy about.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Broncos’ postseason play in jeopardy after loss to Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Denver Broncos let an opportunity slip away on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and their chances of returning to the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 are in jeopardy. Allowing the Raiders to come from behind for a 17-13 win didn’t eliminate Denver (7-8) from playoff contention, but it does put the team at 13th in the AFC with two games to play. The Broncos’ defense did what it could to give quarterback Drew Lock chances, holding an opponent to less than 20 points for the fourth time in five games and forced three turnovers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy