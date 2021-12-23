ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Starmer thanks key workers for ‘saving countless lives’ in Christmas message

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Labour leader used his Christmas message to thank NHS staff for the vaccine rollout. Sir Keir Starmer has thanked key workers who have “saved countless lives” this year in his Christmas message to the nation. The Labour leader used his Christmas message to thank NHS staff...

The Guardian

Talk of a No 10 Christmas party is an insult to the thousands who have died of Covid

As I type this, feeling close to tears, not one single minister has been willing to publicly defend – or even describe – the government’s position on that party. Why? Because it is indefensible. No nuance, no shade. As black and white as life and death itself. If any elected representative was present at such a tawdry party, they should resign. They know it; we know it. Only the grubbiest travesty of “public service” would prevent them from doing the right thing. Although I note that as of this afternoon, Boris Johnson and his ministers were continuing to insist that no such party had taken place.
WORLD
BBC

Church in Wales: Archbishop thanks NHS staff in Christmas message

The Archbishop of Wales has thanked NHS and other front-line workers for showing "selfless love" in working through the pandemic. Andrew John used his Christmas message to reflect on another year that has seen the world grapple with Covid. Paraphrasing Charles Dickens, he said 2021 had managed to be "the...
WORLD
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon urges people to get boosted in Christmas message

Nicola Sturgeon has said the vaccination campaign had been “a source of brightness during a really difficult month” as she used her Christmas message to urge Scots to get the jag.In the First Minister’s address on Christmas Eve she thanked all those who were working over the festive period, and paid special tribute to the thousands of people who had been involved in the race to vaccinate people ahead of the highly infection Omicron coronavirus variant.“The vaccination programme has been a source of brightness during a really difficult month,” she said.“Getting vaccinated is the most important way, although certainly not...
HEALTH
The Independent

Kate Bush calls for NHS workers payrise in Christmas message: ‘Thank you to all the people on the front line’

Kate Bush has shared a reflective message with her fans for Christmas, as well as calling for a payrise for NHS and frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The reclusive British artist posted the message to her website, urging compassion at a time where people are “confused and uncertain of the future”.“With nearly two years of Covid, are any of us the same people we were before?” she asked.“It’s been a terrible time of loss for so many. I want to say a big thank you to all the people on the front line and in the NHS. I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

NHS staff ‘in despair’ amid mass staff shortages over Christmas

Nurses have been driven to “despair” as they routinely work 14-hour days amid mass shortages caused by the Omicron wave of coronavirus.Pat Cullen, head of the Royal College of Nursing, said a “very, very depleted workforce” was facing a worse Christmas than last year due to the number of staff forced into isolation.The government may have left it “too late” to protect the NHS unless it heeds advice from scientific experts who have called for a circuit breaker, she told BBC Breakfast on Friday.Ms Cullen said ministers would find it easier to make decisions on how to defend the health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nursing Times

‘Health and social care workers are right to be furious’

References to ‘The Christmas Party’ used to simply be about the festive coming together of work colleagues across the country, with a cliched image and often-messy consequences. This week, the phrase has taken on a much more toxic overtone and been linked almost exclusively with an event that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tony Blair: Calling unvaccinated people idiots was ‘undiplomatic’

Tony Blair has said he was “a little too undiplomatic” in calling people idiots if they had not yet had a Covid-19 vaccine.The former Labour prime minister appeared to row back on remarks he had made in an interview with Times Radio on Wednesday morning, as he spoke about encouraging vaccine take-up.Asked about the remark by BBC Radio 4’s PM on Wednesday night, the former Labour prime minister said: “Possibly I was a little too undiplomatic in my use of language.”Mr Blair, who since being in power has founded the non-governmental Tony Blair Institute added: “We have got...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Captain Tom’s family encourage people not to grieve alone at Christmas

The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore has encouraged people to not grieve alone if they are missing a loved one over Christmas.Hannah Ingram-Moore, whose father died in February, has said people “don’t need to” go through grief alone and encouraged people to reach out for support if they need it.Sir Tom’s family are experiencing their first Christmas without the charity campaigner, who raised more than £32 million for the NHS when he walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April 2020.She told the BBC: “We understand what you’re going through. Many of us have gone...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the Christmas break: no thanks to Boris Johnson

Spending time with family matters enormously to human beings. There was a spectacular reminder of that truth this week. DNA from the bones and teeth of 35 people who were buried more than 5,700 years ago in a neolithic tomb in the Cotswolds showed that, fully 700 years before work began on Stonehenge, 27 of the 35 were biological relatives from five generations, including small children. The realities of neolithic life are mostly unimaginable to us today. In their care for family, on the other hand, these otherwise distant communities seem vividly relatable.
U.K.
The Independent

NHS director calls for ‘stragglers’ to come forward and get booster jab now

The NHS’s most senior doctor has said that people who have not yet had their third vaccine dose have “no time to lose” and “need to get boosted now”.NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said that the “evidence is clear” that booster doses offer further protection against the Omicron variant. He added: “my message to the stragglers is clear: Don’t delay any longer - come forward and sort your jab now.”His warning comes as Covid-19 cases reached a record high in England on Friday, with 122,186 new infections reported. More than 32 million boosters and third jabs have been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Charity's Christmas support for modern slavery victims in Sheffield

A charity which helps victims of modern slavery will provide Christmas dinner for the people it supports. Kay Wood, from Sheffield-based City Hearts, said she wanted the organisation's clients to know they were "valued and cared" for. The charity said it had also been inundated with Christmas gifts for the...
CHARITIES
The Independent

‘Ludicrous’ not to bring in more Covid restrictions, hospital doctors tell Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been warned by hospital doctors that it would be “ludicrous” not to tighten restrictions in England in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The prime minister will be presented with the latest Covid data on Monday as he weighs up whether to impose fresh curbs before New Year to stem the spread of the new strain.The trade union for hospital doctors has urged him to bring in further measures now – including limits on household mixing and table service only in pubs and restaurants – to stop the NHS being overwhelmed.Dr Paul Donaldson, general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid?The bottom line is – you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.The common cold is caused by a different strain of virus to the Covid-19, however....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

