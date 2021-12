PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - T’was the night before Christmas Eve and all through the Command, every Airman was on standby to see where Santa would land. The service men and women at the 601st Air Operations Center at Tyndall will be tracking Santa along side NORAD as he and his reindeer and depart the North Pole and Embark on their journey around the globe delivering Christmas joy to folks young and old.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO