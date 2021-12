Nearly half of banks’ branches have been lost since 2015 – or are scheduled for closure, according to Which?Vulnerable customers are being left at risk of being “cut adrift”, the consumer champion said after it analysed thousands of branches owned by many banks and building societies across the UK to gauge the scale of the shut-downs.Which? counted 4,735 branches – equating to 48% of the network analysed – which have already closed or been earmarked for closure since January 2015.The analysis was carried out for the PA news agency.Other recent research from Which? found there had been 736 bank branch...

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO