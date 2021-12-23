ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Holiday season 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign begins

baldwin-bulletin.com
 3 days ago

As families and friends get together for the holidays, Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials ask everyone to celebrate the season safely. The Division of State Patrol and law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will be stepping up enforcement for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The national effort...

www.baldwin-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

JCSD to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ program

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several law enforcement agencies across the state are gearing up for the holiday travel period, including those in the Pine Belt. As people prepare for holiday gatherings, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is taking part in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Lauderdale County “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” blitz

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is gearing up for its holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. You may have noticed that the department has published when and where their sobriety checkpoints will be through the holiday season; they are legally required to do so. However, it will also be holding random safety checkpoints throughout the county and at some of the locations already listed.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Pittsburgh

State Police Urge People To Care For Their Christmas Pups

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — It’s Christmas day, and there are sure to be many Christmas puppies given as gifts this year. However, Pennsylvania State Police are urging residents to seriously consider if they are prepared to take on a pet. They say many animals that are seen as “cute and cuddly” end up at animal shelters and humane societies just months after being brought into a home. From there, the dogs may age and spend years without a loving owner. State Police advises people to narrow down what they’d like for the size and breed of dog, the temperament of the dog and think about the potential future costs before they adopt. They also encouraged people to adopt older dogs or to donate to local shelters this holiday season and to be mindful of state laws about tethering dogs outside, especially during the winter cold temperatures.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
illinoisnewsnow.com

Jingle All The Way: Drive Sober This Holiday Season

With holiday festivities rapidly approaching, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will participate in a statewide impaired driving awareness campaign from Friday, December 17th through Monday, January 3rd. “Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Holiday Season#Impaired Driving#The Drive Sober#Drug Recognition Experts
ourquadcities.com

Jingle all the way: Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office reminds you to drive sober or get pulled over this holiday season

With holiday parties and seasonal celebrations happening, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office announced that it will participate in a statewide impaired driving awareness campaign from December 17 through January 3. “Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Jingle all the way: Galesburg Police Department reminds you to drive sober or get pulled over this holiday season

With holiday parties and seasonal celebrations happening, the Galesburg Police Department announced that it will participate in a statewide impaired driving awareness campaign from December 17 through January 3. “Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every state,” Lieutenant...
GALESBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy